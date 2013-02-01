The key to adopting a VIRGIN mindset:

Hundreds of (big &small) brands and agencies around the world already have access. Can you afford to miss out? »

In addition to our monthly briefings, we also offer our 2015 Premium Service : a full, 'have to have' trend service, which includes access to our 2015 Trend Report, Trend Framework, Innovations Database, Industry Updates, and an Apply Toolkit.

If you are working on a story about trends for 2015, then please feel free to publish part or all of our trends . Our only requirement is that you credit trendwatching.com . Or do email Victoria Loomes , who will connect you to the best person in our team for an exclusive comment/ quote; we'll try to make your deadline-dominated life easier!

We've been scanning the globe for consumer trends, insights and innovations since 2002. We report on our findings in our free Monthly Trend Briefings and Region-specific Trend Bulletins , while leading brands and agencies, small and big, also enjoy access to Premium , our full trend service. We rely on teams and representatives in London, São Paulo, Singapore, New York, Sydney and Lagos, and run a network of 2,600+ spotters in 100+ countries. More »

The accelerating pace of innovation in the consumer arena means everyone is now at times, if not constantly, a VIRGIN CONSUMER – unfamiliar with many of the products, services, apps, experiences or brands they encounter every day. However, far from being coy, VIRGIN CONSUMERS lust after, try out, and experiment with all these new brands, products, services and experiences more than ever. As long as brands make them effortlessly simple, intuitive, and yes, fun.

NEWISM Driving the explosion of VIRGIN CONSUMERS

The fundamental driver behind the VIRGIN CONSUMER trend? NEWISM. Today, consumers from Dubai to Canada can order pizza via a fridge magnet, 3D print their own homeware, and visit a virtual grocery store on a train station platform. They live in a world of Chinese luxury fashion brands, social credit cards, and ultra-transparent sushi kitchens. They must navigate through the insane levels of choice offered by the 19,000 new apps that Apple says are added to their store every month, the 18,000 projects on Kickstarter that were successfully crowdfunded in 2012, the 1.2 million patents for innovations granted in China alone, or the 480,000 companies registered in the UK in 2012... We could go on (and on).

(Sources: Company statements; Chinese State Intellectual Property Office; Startup Britain, all January 2013) That’s NEWISM for you: thanks to the usual suspects like connectivity, globalization, the demolition of barriers to entry and the democratization of design and manufacturing, the pace and volume of consumer-facing innovation has never been higher. Which means an explosion in VIRGIN CONSUMERS: consumers who, no matter how experienced, are inevitably (and endlessly) encountering tons of products and brands for the first-time. Now, on to two things to keep in mind when thinking about (and if you're a B2C brand or agency, catering to) these VIRGIN CONSUMERS:

1. EAGER VIRGINS Why the lust for the new has never been stronger