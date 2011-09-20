CAVEAT AND THE FUTURE

Smartphone-toting consumers are embracing a world in which they can find out about (if not buy) almost anything they encounter out in the real world, anytime. Learn from the brands already capitalizing on this trend, then get going! We flagged POINT & KNOW as one of our 12 Crucial Consumer Trends for 2012, but now here’s a full Trend Briefing showing how POINT-KNOW-BUY will reshape consumers’ info-expectations, search behavior and purchasing patterns. Now, that consumers crave information is nothing new. Information and knowledge give consumers power, control and certainty (or at least the illusion thereof). Therefore they will forever be in demand by consumers searching for the best of the best. Equally important, the discovery aspect of information adds a fun factor too. “Discovery will no longer be limited to text search” After a decade of near-obsessive Googling, instant access to information with the right (textual) input is now expected, a way of life. The next frontier is visual info-gratification: consumers accessing information about objects encountered in the real world, in more natural ways and while on-the-go, simply by pointing their smartphones* at anything interesting. And just as ‘going online’ is no longer limited to sitting in front of a computer (at a desk!), discovery will no longer be tied to text search. People will be able to immediately find out about (and potentially buy) anything they see or hear, even if they don’t know what it is or can’t describe it in words. *As with so many digital consumer trends, the (always-in-your-pocket-if-not-in-your-hand) smartphone is a big driver, and so is the coming together of a ‘visual’ tech ecosystem (everything from QR codes to better visual search) that will fuel full-blown POINT-KNOW-BUY. So, a definition: POINT-KNOW-BUY definition: With textual search and information now abundantly available to most people most of the time, the race is on to make instant visual search and information ubiquitous too. Any real world object (if not person) will soon be able to be ‘known’ by on-the-go consumers equipped with smart phones, which can be pointed at anything to retrieve/find related information on a whim. And yes, some commerce may follow from that as well ;-) CAVEAT AND THE FUTURE POINT-KNOW-BUY is still an emerging consumer trend. The desire for ever-present, easy-to-access information is there, but it’s important to remember that many of the technologies listed opposite are still developing, and there is still some way to go before the process becomes ubiquitous, seamless and (most importantly) reliable. Indeed consumers’ INFOLUST will only be truly satisfied when: It becomes possible to POINT-KNOW-BUY almost any visual object – not just designated ones, or those with codes.

The software is seamlessly integrated into devices, and doesn’t require dedicated apps.

Image / audio recognition is able to cope out and about in the real world of poor lighting, background noise and awkward angles. We’re getting there though, as shown by the examples below. But first the tech platforms of the now and the future that will enable full POINT-KNOW-BUY:

Tech Platforms: A quick round up of some of the technologies fueling POINT-KNOW-BUY: 1. QR CODES After trying hard for years, QR codes are finally breaking into mainstream consumer consciousness, although they are in danger of being superseded by the newer, often more natural technologies below. 2. AUGMENTED REALITY The addition or overlaying of digital content onto the physical world (as seen through a screen). To date, most augmented reality (AR) apps (such as Wikitude) have relied on a phone’s GPS and compass sensors to ‘guess’ what a user is looking at, but newer and more powerful visual search AR technologies are beginning to appear (as below). 3. ‘TAGGING’ A host of applications are now available that can pick up on invisible markers in objects or sounds in order to trigger information or actions. Check out Blippar’s or Aurasma’s interactive magazine covers to get an idea of where this is heading. 4. VISUAL SEARCH The future of POINT-KNOW-BUY. Rather than trying to determine where a user is, ‘smart’ image recognition technologies (like Google Goggles or Layar Vision) attempt to identify the actual object in the viewfinder in order to search or deliver additional content. So pointing one’s camera at an image of the Eiffel Tower will have the same result as pointing it at the real thing.



Examples

M-COMMERCE

“POINT-KNOW-BUY unlocks huge opportunities for true instant info-gratification”

We don’t need to point out (pardon the pun) that POINT-KNOW-BUY is of course just one part of the much bigger trend of mobile commerce (‘m-commerce’).

Smart business and marketing professionals will immediately recognize that POINT-KNOW-BUY unlocks huge opportunities for true instant info-gratification, where consumers are able to learn and buy at the moment of discovery. POINT-KNOW-BUY can also make the purchase process more convenient and/or transparent; from reviews and price comparison to smoother check-outs (QR-shopping windows anyone?). But that’s for another Trend Briefing ;-)