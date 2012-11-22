Why more and more consumers in South & Central America will jump at the chance to help solve social issues.

Definition: Many of South & Central America’s (SCA*) newly empowered consumers (not just economically, but those who feel more technologically, socially and politically empowered too), see rampant materialism as somewhat unsatisfactory – if not wholly selfish – when society remains racked with insecurity and inequality**. Which is why many more consumers in the region will embrace the MI CASA ES TU CASA trend and enthusiastically support brands that don't close their eyes to social inequality, and (better yet) offer consumers a chance to play a part in fixing social issues.

* In this Trend Briefing, we're defining South & Central America (SCA) as including Mexico. Yes, technically it's in North America, but many characteristics of the country's consumer arena more closely resemble those found in Latin American societies. For all the region's key consumer trends, check out our forthcoming exclusive SCA Consumer Trend Report.

** Poverty and social issues have long been a feature of SCA societies, so much so that consumers (traditionally those in the AB classes) simply blocked them out. The region has the world’s highest Gini index – a measure of inequality (UNICEF, April 2011). However, thanks to the growth of the region’s middle classes, this figure has fallen rapidly since 2000, and was lower in 2010 than at any time during the past 30 years (World Institute for Development Economics Research, August 2012).

Driving this trend:

1. EMPOWERMENT The past decade has made SCA consumers feel more empowered than ever: greater political inclusion, tangible economic success and technological access, mean that the region’s consumers are optimistic about the future and their ability to shape it. For example, Edelman’s Goodpurpose study found 73% of Brazilians believe that compared to five years ago, ‘people like me’ now have more power and influence to make a difference, significantly higher than the global average of 44% (Edelman, April 2012).

2. STATUS SHIFT Brazil’s rising middle class (C-class) grew by over 40 million people between 2003 and 2011, while the upper classes (AB classes) grew by 9 million (Fundacao Getulio Vargas, March 2012). This rising affluence is leading to a fragmentation in the STATUSPHERE, as consumers increasingly attribute social value to different ‘symbols’ (driven in part by Maslow’s theories of self esteem and actualization). Making a positive social impact is just one of these ‘new’ forms of status. Added to this, technology has given consumers new ways to flaunt their social impact: participating or contributing to a cause is now often carried into the online world, where it can be more visible and longer lasting (see the Techo example below).

3. INFORMATION (IN)EQUALITY It’s becoming increasingly difficult for consumers to simply ignore social issues More (and better) information, especially online, is making SCA consumers more sensitive to the needs of others around them. Information about social inequality and issues is now so pervasive, that it can no longer be blocked out (and indeed inaction is now more visible too, which further drives the STATUS SHIFT above). This is especially true with consumers for whom this abundant information is a near-constant reminder that while they might be experiencing an increase in personal wealth, society as a whole remains poor. Indeed, the millions joining the consuming class are often more keenly aware of social issues, and more willing to do something about them: a global study found 49% of SCA consumers are willing to pay more for products and services from companies that give back to society, significantly higher than in Europe and North America, where only 33% are willing (Nielsen, March 2012).