THE FUTURE OF LUXURY TRAVEL

Michelin star dining at a street food stall...
In July 2016, two street food stalls in Singapore became the first such stalls in the world to be awarded a Michelin star. The Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice and Noodle and Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle are both examples of Singapore's long-standing tradition of open-air 'hawker' street food vendors. The former (pictured), which operates in the Chinatown complex, serves dishes of soya sauce chicken and rice for around USD 2, around half the local cost of a Big Mac at McDonald's.
A Pepsi-themed luxury bar and lounge in Manhattan...
In January 2016 Pepsi announced plans to launch Kola House, a luxury bar and lounge in Manhattan's Meatpacking District. The bar will offer a 'full artisanal menu' built around the kola nut, and a resident cocktail curator will be on hand to mix speciality drinks.
Affluence x Connectivity changes everything.
We all know that luxury is no longer simply about the supercar, the designer handbag and the expensive holiday (as desirable as they remain to many). After all, who needs a car at all when millions around the world now have their own on-demand driver? Rising affluence and the amazing lifestyles made possible by connectivity have shifted the frontiers of luxury. But to trace that shift, we need to understand one fundamental truth: at its heart, luxury has always been about STATUS.
Status used to be physical. Now it's intangible.
Status used to be about the possession of certain objects. Now, so many people have so much. The result? Status has become less about 'what I have' and much more about 'who I am': namely, more ethical, creative, connected, tasteful – the list goes on! – than the masses. The implications for luxury consumerism are vast, as premium consumers intensify their quest to live out and personify these ideals. But so are the OPPORTUNITIES for brands that can understand, and deliver on, the new luxury mindset.
Everyone knows about the global luxury slowdown...
The smartest brands will see it as a massive OPPORTUNITY!
There's no denying that the luxury sector is coping with some headwinds right now.
Decreased tourism across Europe, instability in the Middle East and weakening economic growth in China are keeping the sector locked in a slowdown. That meant just 1% real terms year-on-year growth in Q1 2016 according to Bain and Company (May 2016).
But while global economic and political circumstances are sure to change (that's what they do), the longer-term strategic challenge for luxury brands will remain the epic shift towards more varied, complex, individualized, and meaningful forms of luxury consumption.
Difficult? Sure ;) But smart brands will use the slowdown as a chance to readjust their thinking, and innovate around the shifting luxury landscape. For those that can stay ahead of the curve, the rewards remain HUGE.
And any brand could start with these five trends reshaping THE FUTURE OF LUXURY in 2017 and beyond...
Six trends transforming THE FUTURE OF LUXURY TRAVEL in 2017 and beyond...
1.THE QUINTESSENTIAL SELF
Because my self-actualization is faster, smarter and more exclusive than yours.
2. NO FRILLS CHIC
3. V.I.D
Very Important Data.
4. PREMIUM REDEEMED
Luxury that makes the world a better place.
5. EXTRAVAGANCE ON DEMAND
Luxury on-demand.
6. CUSTOMYZED
Bespoke = brilliant.
THE QUINTESSENTIAL SELF
Because my self-actualization is smarter, faster and more exclusive than yours.
Self-actualization is fine...
... if you're happy with average ;)
Millions of consumers live in societies of once undreamed affluence. Objects that were rare are now ordinary. The Experience Economy turned amazing holidays into the expected. Digital connection widened the scope of people's lives – the social access, resources and knowledge – beyond recognition.
Sure, life isn't like that for everyone. But even in less affluent societies, it's the direction of travel. Meanwhile, expectations are being set by the latest innovations and the best and most exciting brands worldwide.
So what happens in this landscape? We've all read our Maslow: people turn to self-actualization. That is, an endless search to realize the idealized version of themselves that they carry around in their head. And now, they’re looking for brands to help them in that quest.
So as the search for status evolves, luxury travel brands should be asking two key questions: how are expectations around wellness evolving? How can we meet those expectations – and help people fulfil their dreams of being better humans?
One place to start? By offering innovative products, services, and experiences that combine supercharged self-actualization with true luxury indulgence. Because for those seeking the QUINTESSENTIAL SELF, the quest for self-improvement doesn’t mean compromising on self-indulgence.
And if the results make for shareable content – 'I'm doing this, you probably haven't heard of it yet' – then all the better ;)
Maverick Helicopters
Helicopter company offers luxury yoga experience
Self-actualizers do yoga. Status seekers prefer a helicopter. Those in search of the QUINTESSENTIAL SELF? They combine the two ;)
Maverick Helicopters offers a USD 3,499 yoga package. From December 2016, customers can be flown from Las Vegas to the highest peak in the Valley of Fire State Park for a 75-minute yoga class. The location is only accessible by helicopter, and a maximum of six people can take part in the class. Participants wear wireless headphones during the experience, with a playlist and instructions from a yoga teacher being transmitted throughout the class. The 2.5-hour experience also includes a Champagne toast post-class, and limousine transportation.
The MET
Art museum hosts curated workouts
In a world where status and material wealth are decoupling, pursuing THE QUINTESSENTIAL SELF doesn't have to mean spending a fortune. Rare, even outlandish – and preferably highly shareable – experiences can also elevate self-improvement to a higher plane.
From January 2017, New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art is hosting The Museum Workout: a 45-minute exercise-based tour. Taking place before regular gallery opening hours, the workout features a route around the museum curated and narrated by illustrator Maira Kalman. The routine's playlist features pop-rock music, and after their workout, participants can enjoy drinks and snacks.
Goop
Lifestyle brand holds first wellness summit
Luxury lifestyle website goop, headed by actress Gwyneth Paltrow, will be holding their first wellness summit (In goop Health) in June 2017. In goop Health will be held for one day in Los Angeles and feature celebrity speakers - including trainer Tracy Anderson, Cameron Diaz and Lena Dunham. Ticketholders will also be able to receive treatments such as a sound bath, aura photography, and an I.V. drip. Tickets range from USD 500 to USD 1,500 per person.
Shoah Foundation
VR film retells Holocaust survivor’s experience at a Nazi concentration camp
The Last Goodbye is a 16-minute-long VR film that retells the story of Holocaust survivor, Pinchas Gutter. The film follows Gutter as he walks round Majdanek, the former Nazi concentration camp in Poland, and explains what he and other prisoners experienced there. The 360-degree immersive video debuted in April 2017 at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.
Barts
Bar serves mood-enhancing cocktails
Even the greatest self-indulgences can fuel self-improvement.
Available from April 2016, the Mood Menu from London cocktail bar Barts includes three cocktails designed to 'enhance happiness, facilitate focus and encourage relaxation'. For example, the Relax cocktail is made with calcium and magnesium-rich ingredients that combat stress, such as camomile, lavender and cardamom, as well as Zafferan Tanqueray gin. The cocktails also feature ingredients rich in serotonin, which can help regulate neurotransmitters and hormone activity.
Les Monastere Des Augustines
Not-for-profit wellness hotel named as the number one wellness retreat
Elevate consumers experience of achieving self-actualization with a wow-factor setting.
In August 2016, the monastery-turned-wellness hotel Les Monastere des Augustines was named by National Geographic as the number one vacation spot for ‘a physical and mental reboot’. Some of the holistic health practices offered by the not-for-profit hotel, which occupies wings of a 17th-century monastery and hospital, include a silent breakfast, yoga, and meditation. The hotel also contains a museum and all proceeds are reinvested in the monastery’s nonprofit.
Infinity House
Virtual reality health retreat offers wellbeing experiences
For those who think that there is no place for technology in yoga and meditation, think again. Where there is status-acquiring potential, anything goes.
November 2016 saw the launch of Infinity House, a UK-based health and wellness brand offering virtual reality experiences for customers. The virtual retreat offers tutorials, workshops and guidance on activities such as yoga, meditation and nutrition. Users can access pre-recorded content as well as live talks via the immersive 360-degree video experience. Members access the retreat via the Virtual Reality app, with registration commencing in February 2017.
Four Seasons & Nike
Hotel guests go on personalized runs with Nike coaches
Reminder: the quest for self-improvement doesn’t mean compromising on self-indulgence. Even on vacation. The Four Seasons Hotel Milano's butler service has a wellness twist ;)
As of April 2017, guests at the Four Seasons Hotel Milano in Italy can go for a run with a professional Nike coach. After guests indicate their fitness goals and health conditions, the coach will tailor the run to meet their specific needs. The coach will also draft a route that includes Milan’s cultural landmarks and scenic attractions. Prices start at EUR 90 per hour.
NEXT
Remember, the self-actualization arms race is mainstream. Luxury QUINTESSENTIAL SELFers will seek out rare and shareable experiences or exciting and storied products that supercharge their wellbeing whilst offering a unique travel experience. So start by asking: what aspect of the self will customers trust your brand to help them improve?
Rising numbers of experienced – sometimes jaded – luxury travelers consider themselves to be ‘post-status’ consumers, drawn to brands and products not because of their status value, but for reasons of quality, aesthetic, purpose (see PREMIUM REDEEMED for more on that)…
In this arena, conspicuous logo-heavy goods, that render their owners little more than brand ambassadors, have lost their lustre. Now, many luxury travelers are looking for a more subtle indulgence, choosing low-key brands, products and services over showy opulence. This understated luxury functions as a blank canvas, giving the individual the chance to express their identity, rather than one prescribed by a brand.
The quest for subtle indulgence doesn’t stop with products: cars, handbags and more. It’s translating to experiences too.
Having the ‘best’ used to mean seven star service – now, status-hungry consumers seek off-the-grid experiences that convey prestige because they are unique and a contrast to traditional luxury. Because, in truth, shunning luxury is really just another status play: ‘As an evolved luxury consumer, I have transcended the ‘traditional’ definitions of extravagance that drives so many of my peers’.
After all, when it comes to status – and the way consumers choose to display it – is complicated ;)
81% of millennials said it was important to them that the logo on their handbag is subtle. One third of all handbag sales over a 12-month period (up to June 2016) were of handbags that hid logos or had none at all.The NPD Group, October 2016
SIGN OF THE TIMES
Safestay offer luxury hostel accommodation in landmark buildings across three cities across the UK. In its annual results for year ending 31 December 2016, the brand reported a revenue uplift to GBP 7.4 million, an 85% increase from GBP 4 million in 2015. According to the brand, Safestay hostels combine high-end design with the service you would expect of a hotel and the relaxed friendliness of a hostel.
Louis Vuitton
Luxury brand debuts first minimally-branded luggage collection
If your brand wouldn't know subtle even if it hit you in the face, then partnering with someone that does will enable you to deliver NO FRILLS CHIC without compromise.
In a July 2016 collaboration with Australian designer Marc Newson, French luxury label Louis Vuitton debuted its first-ever collection of subtly branded luggage; previously, the brand’s travel bags prominently featured the LV logo. The New Rolling Luggage collection merchandise comes in several solid colors and prices start at USD 3,700.
Airstream
Luxury camper features clean, minimalist design
Travel trailer brand Airstream released the 2017 Airstream Basecamp, a luxury camper featuring ‘clean design’, in Q1. The RV model is the smallest and one of the most lightweight the company has created, and the interiors are available in three subtle tones. Features include Bluetooth-powered colored speakers, USB ports, a pull-out ‘visor’ for shade, and wraparound windows. The 2017 Basecamp retails from USD 35,900.
Naadam Cashmere
Affordable luxury knitwear brand has ethical production process
It may seem counterintuitive for luxury brands, but tapping into this trend means no holding back from telling the world exactly what's stripped back about your product, service or campaign.
Affordable cashmere that’s cradle-to-cradle certified
US-based Naadam Cashmere are an ethical knitwear brand who, according to founder and CEO Matt Scanlan, ‘offer Loro Piana quality at J. Crew prices’. Naadam Cashmere purchase fibers direct from herders in Mongolia, and work with nonprofits to provide veterinary care to goats. In Italy, where the fiber is spun into yarn, the company ensures that the process involves no ecological damage by using clean energy. In Q1 2017, the brand launched The Studio by Naaadam, a wholesale collection, priced from USD 175 to USD 450 and available at retailers including Steven Alan and Nordstrom.
Everlane
USD 145 heels have a 15,000-person waitlist
Think exclusive products or services always come with a hefty price tag? Think again.
In April 2017, San Francisco-based apparel brand Everlane announced that, one week after launching, the brand’s ‘Day Heel’ had amassed a 15,000-person waitlist and were backordered until the beginning of May. The USD 145 heels are made from Italian leather and have a rounded toe, a cushioned insole, a low block heel and an elastic back. According to the brand, they’re ‘a heel you can walk in. All. Damn. Day.’
Oceangate
Passengers forgo luxury and are put to work in USD 140,000 Titanic exploration trip
Private ocean research company OceanGate will hold the first Titanic Survey Expedition, a submarine mission to study the Titanic wreckage, in 2018. Fifty-four passengers (as of April 2017) have paid USD 140,000 each to be a part of the weeklong mission, which CEO Stockton Rush referred to as “not a luxury trip”, off the Newfoundland coast. Passengers had to apply to participate, and several were rejected for expecting a luxurious trip. Participants will need to go to helicopter underwater egress training, in case of a helicopter crash, and will be completing basic tasks (such as assembling batteries) to assist the crew when they are not exploring the wreckage. Proceeds from the trip will fund future expeditions as well as a 3D rendering of the UNESCO Underwater Heritage site.
All personal data is equal.
But some data is more equal than others...
Connected consumers around the world know that brands are using (exploiting?) their personal data: location, purchase history, media preferences, and more. And that armies of hackers would love – and some day may get the chance – to do the same.
One powerful form of luxury in the age of personal data? Total data security. Yes, this is a trend where the demand and the solution are created by tech. But in the end, this trend is the peace of mind and the sense of empowerment that comes with control.
And of course, the more your personal data is worth, the more acute the need for that control.
Stashing your personal data in a Swiss vault might today seem a pursuit for UHNWIs only. But where UHNWIs go today, other status-seeking consumers will follow...
61% of the top 10% wealthiest people worldwide said that having lots of privacy was important to them when asked about the characteristics they typically seek in a home.YouGov, October 2016.
SIGN OF THE TIMES
In April 2017, InterContinental Hotels Group revealed it had experienced a data breach. Between September and December 2016, it’s estimated that over 1000 of the brand’s franchise hotels were targeted across the US and Puerto Rico. A cyber security investigation showed that hacker software had accessed customer credit card information after they completed a transaction at a front desk. The data breach is the second this year for IHG and other hotel brands have also suffered data security problems, including Trump Hotels, Hard Rock Hotels, Omni Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Hotels.
Bvlgari
App stores personal data in Swiss bunker
We weren't joking – V.I.D. gets stored in a Swiss Vault ;)
In July 2016, luxury Italian jeweler Bvlgari partnered with WISeKey on an app that provides security around mobile payments and other smartphone data. The Bvlgari Vault app is a secure platform that can protect a user's passwords, banking information, pictures, videos and messages. The information is stored by the app in a high-security bunker in the Swiss Alps. The app can be unlocked in a number of secure ways, including via TouchID and face recognition. Users pay USD 53 a year. Launch of the app followed the 2015 release of a Bvlgari smartwatch that offered similar data security features.
Introspection Engine
Prototype smartphone case tells user when phone is sharing information
Right now, this innovation is only on the drawing board. And its co-creator says it's primarily intended to help defend journalists against snooping. But once luxury consumers see innovations such as these, they're going to want – no, demand – them for themselves.
In July 2016, exiled US whistleblower Edward Snowden and well-known hacker Andrew Huang presented a design for a smartphone case that alerts the user whenever the smartphone is sharing information. The Introspection Engine will connect to a phone's different radio transmitters, and show when the cellular, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection is being used to share or receive data. The case, says Snowden, could act as a kind of 'kill switch' that disconnects the phone's power supply when unwanted data sharing is occurring.
NEXT
You don't have to be a tech brand to apply this trend. If you're not, think partnerships. What data security concerns do your affluent customers face, and who can you partner with to help address them? You bring the luxury polish, your partner brings the development. See how Bvlgari brought WISeKey's data protection services to their customers. Ultimately this is about providing the feeling that comes with control and peace of mind.
Thanks to an ever-greater awareness of the impact of their actions, many travelers feel increasingly guilty about the negative impact their consumption has on the environment, society and their health. The result? A growing desire for indulgence without the guilt.
Rising transparency means it’s now almost impossible for any individual to claim ignorance about the implications of their consumption. Customers are better informed than ever before, and they’re not afraid to call out brands who don’t live up to their expected standards – even if they
At the same time a host of new startups (think Patagonia, Tesla and others) highlighted the deeply flawed nature of many conventional products and brands, whilst proving that purpose and profit can be compatible
Cue rising demand for brands that can combine luxury and a zeal to make the world better. That means luxe sunglasses on a geopolitical mission, jewels out to disrupt an often-harmful industry, luxury resorts with a social mission, and more…
One other shift to note here? The way we perceive billionaires.
Sure, Mark Zuckerberg (to choose just one example) has changed the world. But today, his personal status story doesn't just center on how he made his money, but how he's giving almost all of it away. For ultra-ultra-rich, philanthropy is the status story.
And the more money billionaires give away, the more consumers will question big brands that place stakeholders before society. Increasing numbers now look for big brands – with their global reach, near-unmatched resources and internal expertize – to solve (or at least tackle) the challenges that no one else can, and build a better world!
Well we didn’t say the road to REDEMPTION would be easy – but it will be worthwhile!
In a global survey, 53% of consumers said that they actively avoid consuming from companies that have a negative environmental or social impact. Furthermore, 73% of consumers said brands have a responsibility to do more than simply generate profit.Havas, February 2016
SIGN OF THE TIMES
The United Nations declared 2017 the International Year of Sustainable Development, with a focus on how tourism is affected by climate change and how emissions from the sector can be curbed, along with finding ways for the industry to better adapt to the inevitable impacts of rising global average temperatures. The initiative aims to support a change in policies, business practices and consumer behavior towards a more sustainable tourism sector. The UN's World Tourism Organization estimates that tourism is responsible of about 5% of global CO2 emissions. Accommodation accounts for approximately 20% of emissions from tourism. This involves heating, air-conditioning and the maintenance of bars, restaurants and pools.
SIGN OF THE TIMES
In June 2016, Fortune Magazine reported that 17 new billionaires had joined the The Giving Pledge, a group started by Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates that requires its ultra-rich members to commit to give the majority of their wealth to good causes. The group includes Richard Branson, Ted Turner and Sheryl Sandberg, and now has 154 members from 16 countries. Meanwhile, December 2015 saw Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan announce that they will give away 99% of their shares in Facebook to serve good causes.
Nekupe Sporting Resort and Retreat
Nonprofit opens luxury resort to help local communities benefit from the country’s travel industry
Ensure philanthropy is an integral part of your brand to give consumers that feed-good factor with minimum effort.
September 2016 saw the opening of Nekupe Sporting Resort and Retreat. Set in Nicaragua’s rural countryside, the luxury resort has a lavish interior and offers guests activities that include sandboarding down an active volcano and horseback riding in the 1300 acres of land that the owners reforested after being destroyed by slash-and-burn agriculture. Founded by the American Nicaraguan Foundation, the aim of the hotel is to educate visitors about the nonprofit’s goals to improve local employment opportunities, sustainable farming and environmental stewardship.
The Evolved Traveler
Luxury travel brand partners with nonprofit for eco-tour sweepstakes
For April 2017’s Earth Day, luxury eco-travel brand The Evolved Traveler teamed up with nonprofit Carbonfund.org to launch an eco-tour journey sweepstakes. The winner will receive a one-week journey for two to Costa Rica, and the itinerary will highlight The Evolved Traveler’s efforts to offset both the carbon footprint and waste incurred from the company’s trips.
Diamond Foundry
Tech CEOs and Hollywood actors invest in lab-grown diamonds startup
Could a startup more perfectly encapsulate the shifting nature of luxury? And of course they’re based in San Francisco ;)
San Francisco-based Diamond Foundry uses a high-energy plasma field to create diamonds that are atomically identical to those found in nature. Previously operating in stealth mode, the company launched publicly in December 2015 when actor Leonardo DiCaprio announced his participation in a funding round that also included Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin and Twitter co-founder Evan Williams. The startup say they provide an ethical alternative to mining for diamonds, which is often associated with negative social and environmental impacts.
Salt & Straw
Artisan ice cream made with waste products
Embracing this trend doesn't always mean tackling complex social or environmental issues. You can grab consumers attention by making small, positive changes to your internal culture or production process too.
March 2016 saw Portland's Salt & Straw ice cream brand announce a new flavor, made with food which would otherwise be thrown away. The Rum Spices and Apple Butter ice cream is made with spices sourced from the East Side Distillery which uses cinnamon, vanilla and peppercorns to steep its rum. Also sourced locally, the apples used for the ice cream are bruised and would otherwise have been trashed.
Palestyle
Luxury handbag line benefits refugee women
Governments inability or reluctance to act in times of crisis means that brands – no matter how big or small – need to step in. See how this luxury handbag line empowers refugee women, one stitch at a time.
Relaunched in January 2017, Palestyle is a luxury accessories line offering purses embellished with embroidery which is hand-sewn in refugee camps in Jordan. The UAE-based brand has all of its leather purses produced in specialist Italian factories, with embroidery panels created by women living in Jordanian refugee camps. Purses also feature traditional Arabic calligraphy and crystal embellishments.
Mensajeros de la Paz
Fine dining restaurant serves the homeless
November 2016 saw Madrid's Robin Hood restaurant begin serving meals to homeless people. Via an initiative created by Catholic charity Mensajeros de la Paz, the restaurant serves the public during the day, making sufficient profit to be able to offer the homeless a free evening meal. Featuring tables decorated with flowers and serving meals on china dishes, the eatery offers 200 people a three-course supper in two sittings. A nearby church also serves breakfast and lunch for the homeless.
Dear Leader
Sunglasses brand undermines political regime
How about this for ultimate PREMIUM REDEMPTION? A brand built entirely around a truly world-changing goal.
Launched in Copenhagen in June 2016, Dear Leader is a sunglasses brand with a distinct political aim. Each sale generates financial support for organizations working actively inside North Korea to bring down the regime. Available from EUR 95, shipping is free on all orders within Denmark, and on orders over EUR 250 worldwide.
NEXT
The key question to ask during your team brainstorm: where in our business do we apply this trend? Take inspiration from Palestyle and Salt & Straw, and develop ethical / sustainable products? Rethink your underused assets and repurpose them for good, as the Robin Hood restaurant did? Or could this trend lead to an entirely new business concept? Dear Leader is built around a mission to bring down the North Korean regime. Be bold!
NEXT
Just remember: REDEMPTION doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a long-haul game. But even small steps, signify a move in the right direction. After all, it’s better to be on the right side of history!
On demand-services have always been part of the luxury experience. But then a wave of on-demand startups made everything – from laundry services to taxis to manicures – available to the masses. Now, on-demand and access economies are now way of life for millions of ‘ordinary’ consumers across the globe. So what next for affluent travelers, always seeking to distinguish themselves from the masses?
The very real benefits that on-demand and access bring – freedom from the hassle of ownership, instant gratification, and more – are universal. Luxury consumers aren't about to set themselves apart by opting out of that.
Instead, these consumers will push their on-demand mindset to new highs, and into entirely new domains of consumerism. They’ll move beyond on-demand functionality and towards on-demand EXTRAVAGANCE.
So think beyond the 'Uber for private jets' theme. How about champagne delivery within 20 minutes? Vintage fashion accessories on demand? The options are endless!
40% of global spend on luxury goods comes from purchases made while traveling internationally.Deloitte, August 2016
SIGN OF THE TIMES
In February 2017, Tommy Hilfger showcased the brand’s latest fashion collection at a music festival-themed event in LA. Items from the collection were available to purchase immediately online after the event; according to the brand, sales on tommy.com increased by more than 150% versus September, when the previous show was hosted in New York. Hilfiger also claimed there had been double-digit year-over-year growth across the women’s business globally for the second season in a row.
Recharge
On-demand platform lets customers book luxe hotel rooms by the minute
Recharge, an app allowing users to reserve luxury hotel rooms by the minute, made an NYC debut in April 2017. Users pay only for the amount of time they need (without having to book for an entire night’s stay), and the on-demand platform enables hotels to generate revenue from rooms during times (particularly the daytime) when they aren’t typically in use. As of April 2017, Recharge customers can access 16 NYC hotels, including the W New York, The Pierre, and The Knickerbocker. Prices range from USD 66 to USD 3 per minute.
Deliveroo
Food delivery app offers exclusive Champagne service
If anyone can get their favourite take away delivered in 20 minutes, luxury consumers expect the same quick delivery service for luxury products.
In December 2016, Deliveroo brokered a partnership with Veuve Clicquot to include Champagne as part of its food delivery options. Available to London addresses only, the French Champagne can either be chilled or at room temperature, and bottles arrive gift wrapped. Prices start at GBP 52 for Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut, and delivery to the door is facilitated within 20 minutes.
Delta & Blade
On-demand helicopter service partners with airline
If you thought it couldn't get any more EXTRAVAGANCE ON DEMAND than champagne at the touch of a button, read on.
April 2017 saw on-demand helicopter service Blade partner with Delta Air Lines reduce overall travel time. After a flight lands at New York City’s JFK airport, the airline’s Elite Service team transport passengers and their luggage directly to a helicopter. The service then flies travellers to one Blade’s lounges in Manhattan in less than 10 minutes.
Vestiaire Collective
Luxury designer fashion loaned to hotel guests
The Vintage Fashion Trunk is the result of a partnership between luxury vintage fashion etailer, Vestiaire Collective and The Berkeley hotel. Launched in July 2016, the service enables guests of the luxury London hotel to borrow vintage designer items from Vestiaire Collective while they're staying, free of charge. Those staying in a suite at The Berkeley can telephone the concierge and ask for the Vintage Fashion Trunk, with items on offer including Chanel purses, Dior earrings and Hermès silk scarves – dating from the 1950s to the 1980s.
Lincoln
Automaker builds app for on-demand chauffeurs
Through automaker Lincoln’s Lincoln Chauffeur app, the company’s customers can receive a professional driver’s services on-demand. Users supply their own cars and can request vetted Lincoln chauffeurs for a variety of tasks, such as buying groceries or refueling the car. The app charges USD 30 per hour and each new user receives eight free hours of service. Lincoln Chauffeur was debuted as a pilot program in April 2017 in Miami, and will expand to San Diego.
NEXT
Smartphone-fueled on-demand services have rewired the expectations of customers. And there are endless opportunities for playful, luxury approaches to that trend – see London cocktail bar Bob Bob Ricard's now famous table-side 'Push for Champagne' buttons (pictured). But for luxury travel brands seeking to get ahead of the on-demand curve? Think beyond speedy delivery times and as-you-need-it room rentals. Instead, take inspiration from PREMIUM REDEEMED, and start thinking about ethical on-demand luxe services.
Luxury travelers have always sought deeper and more authentic connections to the places they visit. Customized and co-created experiences gave them cachet-building stories to tell, but – crucially – helped them to escape the masses. But for growing numbers of consumers, cachet goes far beyond the accumulation of status stories.Now, many luxury travelers want to construct experiences that align with their unique interests, needs and values. They are eschewing a ‘one size fits all’ approach for trips that are imbued with meaning and allow them to tell the world who they are and what they stand for. And as the old demographic models – which sought to predict consumer behaviors based on age, gender, location, income bracket and more – lose their power and consumers embrace lifestyles and attitudes of their own choosing, that desire will only increase.
Yes, ‘bespoke’ is a luxury standard. But now, expectations around personalization are constantly being heightened by the online experience, where everything from music to advertising can be tailored to individual preferences, and interests.
Just one example of that? Spotify’s Discover Weekly, launched in July 2015, is an algorithm-powered weekly playlist tuned to the tastes of each individual listener. In May 2016, the brand announced that Discover Weekly had been used by 40 million users, an audience that has collectively streamed over 5 billion tracks. According to many users, Weekly Playlist – the brand’s follow-up product – has an uncanny understanding of their music taste.
But it doesn’t stop with algorithms: a raft of new, increasingly affordable, technologies (think facial recognition, biometric sensing, brainwave readers and more) are taking decision making out of the CUSTOMYZED process, and allowing consumers to personalize based on deeper, often subconscious, aspects of their personalities whilst also introducing the idea that brands can discern things about consumers’ taste and personality that they didn’t yet realize themselves.
Nearly 70% of Millennials want “a personalized travel experience” on their vacations.AMEX, August 2016
Blink
Luxury travel company creates customized pop-up hotels
December 2016 saw UK-based Black Tomato unveil a bespoke travel service called Blink. The luxury travel company is offering personalized pop-up holiday experiences in rare and remote locations around the world. Each trip is designed to be entirely unique, with examples including temporary camps set up in the Moroccan desert, Bolivian salt flats or the Andes. Prices range from £8,800 per person up to GBP 23,800 according to the type of vacation.
Zoku
Hotel concept offers hybrid live-work spaces
May 2015 saw Amsterdam-based Zoku announce the launch of a new hotel concept featuring convertible home and work spaces. The lofts are aimed at business travelers seeking compact hybrid-living, and each private space is customizable, designed around a table, kitchen, desk, storage and sleeping space. Guests can also personalize their lofts with art works from a lending gallery. Public spaces include open-plan communal living and a 24-hour store.
Journy
Mobile app generates personalized travel itineraries
Journy is a free app offering a concierge-style service helping travelers create their perfect trip. Available to download from August 2016, the US-created app presents people with a questionnaire on their tastes and preferences, allowing Journy staff to create a personalized itinerary for their trip – with questions on favorite activities and types of restaurant, for example. Using local experts and tastemakers, Journy then generates a tailored itinerary, making restaurant reservations and booking activities when necessary. The service starts at USD 15 per day.
Farfetch
Luxury fashion platform uses customer data for its smart store
In April 2017, UK-based online luxury fashion platform announced plans to open a connected retail space, called “Store of the Future”. Via the Farfetch app installed on customer’s mobile devices, sales assistants will be able to access their browsing history and wish list to recommend complementary products. Digital mirrors let customers request different sizes and pay for items, and a connected clothing rail uses RFID and ultrasound to recognise any product physically picked up and adds to an in-store wish list.
Cathay Pacific
Airline creates personalized art
Cathay Pacific has thanked its one million loyalty program members with personalized birthday gifts. January 2017 saw the Hong Kong-based airline send members artwork based on flight maps showing their travels for the past year, created in the brand's signature colors. The digital artworks could be printed out and framed, and people could also view a video showing their travels mapped with digital brushstrokes.
Singapore Tourism Board
Travel guide created by analyzing brain waves
In April 2017, the Singapore Tourism Board measured people’s brainwaves to create a travel guide based on emotions. Headsets worn by an entire family whilst on vacation in the city-state, recorded their emotional responses to 20 different activities using electroencephalography that measures brain activity. Scientists compared this data to information the family wrote down in a personality questionnaire to see how different experiences lead to different emotions. The Board hopes to develop this research further to offer tailor-made travel itineraries to future tourists.
Travel Unwrapped
Travel itinerary inspired by traveler’s DNA
Take CUSTOMYZED to the next level and allow consumers to craft travel stories that are uniquely ‘theirs’ and give them an opportunity to learn more about their identity and heritage - increasingly important as travelers seek transformative experiences that expand their worldview.
Q3 2016 saw London-based Travel Unwrapped launch DNA Unwrapped: a travel itinerary inspired by travelers’ unique DNA. Users take a DNA test (a cheek swab that’s sent, by post to a partner lab) to discover family ancestry. Based on that, Travel Unwrapped help travellers build an itinerary inspired by their genetic makeup, with the hope that they will chose to broaden their travel horizons.