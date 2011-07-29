English not your preferred language? Read this Trend Briefing in:

November 2011 | As deal hunting has become an integral part of daily life for millions of consumers, it’s time to dive into the drivers behind this trend and its long term impact on all B2C brands. And yes, countless examples are included ;-)

We touched on PRICING PANDEMONIUM before, but it’s more than time for a full Trend Briefing on this phenomenon, looking at not just the many new and innovative ways in which brands are using promotions and offers, but how consumer attitudes to discounts and deals are changing.

In fact, the avalanche of deals currently available to consumers are not just a short-term symptom of the financial crisis; DEALER-CHIC is here to stay:

DEALER-CHIC | Consumers have always loved getting good deals or exclusive rewards, but rather than having to hide one’s haggling, securing the best deal is now accepted, if not admired by one’s fellow consumers. Deal hunting will continue to be an integral part of consumers’ lives, as it's now about more than just saving money: it’s the thrill, the pursuit, the control, and the perceived smartness, and thus a source of status too.

Now, we're not saying that all of consumption will be dominated by discounted goods and services. However, for status-conscious consumers (read: all of them ;-), making the most of discounts and deals is no longer considered cumbersome or even embarrassing, but simply smart.

In fact, DEALER-CHIC is yet another example of the longer-term shifts playing out in the consumer arena, where savvy consumers have more choice, higher expectations, and more control, while mature consumers have an ever-less reverential relationship to brands.

So, here are just three reasons why DEALER-CHIC is set to get bigger and bigger in the coming years:

MORE FOR LESS : While many people in developed economies may have less money to spend right now, consumers everywhere will forever look to experience more. THE MEDIUM IS THE MOTIVATION : Consumers are now being alerted to, using, reusing and sharing offers and deals via new (and therefore infinitely more exciting and attractive) technologies. BEST OF THE BEST : With instant mobile or online access to not only deals but reviews as well, consumers can now be confident they’re getting the best price for the best product or service.

1. MORE FOR LESS

People want to experience more, even when they have less to spend.

Source: Groupon

There’s no overlooking the fact that many consumers in mature markets like Europe, Japan and Northern America are at the very least fearful of their financial futures, meaning that any kind of deal or discount is welcomed with open arms.*

But even those consumers who don’t need to scrimp and save (including the middle classes in emerging markets), are still enthusiastically seeking out deals in almost every purchase, from everyday staples to one-off indulgences.

Why? Because for consumers driven by collecting as many and as varied experiences as possible,every cent, yen or penny saved, means more to spend on new products, services and ultimately experiences. And of course, getting a good deal encourages exploration and experimentation by making it more tempting to try out new products or experiences.

As our recent Trend Briefing on RECOMMERCE showed, consumers are embracing anything that unlocks new experiences at lower cost (such as trading in used possessions), and DEALER-CHIC is yet another part of this phenomenon.



Some MORE FOR LESS indicators:

When asked about eight money saving strategies, buying items on sale (59%) or using coupons (48%) were the top two answers from consumers around the world. Coupons were most popular in China (67%), the US (66%) and Hong Kong (65%). While only just over a third of European (37%) and US (36%) consumers report shopping at value retailers to save money (Source: Nielsen, October 2011).

62% of US consumers rarely pay full price for clothing and 58% of UK consumers "don't like paying full price for anything" (Source: Mintel, September 2011).

81% of US consumers think it's fun to see how much money they can save by using coupons or their shopper loyalty card (Source: Deloitte 2010 American Pantry Survey, July 2010).

Over 40% of coupon ‘enthusiasts’ had a household income of over USD 70,000 (Source: Neilsen, April 2010).

In India, 10.4% of the online population accessed a deal site in June 2011, with the market leader Snapdeal.com tripling its audience from the past year (Source: comScore, July 2011).

Leisure, movies and dining accounted for over 50% of the Chinese daily deal market in August 2011 (Source: Dataotuan, September 2011).

In September 2011, the top 10 grossing ‘daily deal’ offers in the US included a USD 399 seven-night resort stay, a USD 6 burger meal, a USD 5 movie ticket and soda deal, and a USD 70 Cirque de Soleil theater ticket (Source: Yipit, September 2011).

* Showing some empathy and compassion shouldn’t be a new trend for any business professional. In fact, we recommend that anyone waiting for the crisis to pass before reverting back to a purely profit-driven, ‘business-as-usual’ corporate mindset, stops reading now and checks out our Trend Briefing on GENERATION G from way back in February 2009.

2. THE MEDIUM IS THE MOTIVATION

Deals are now a source of tech and online innovation, and thus smart, cool and fun to switched-on consumers.

Let’s look at ‘classic’ deals for a moment, especially paper coupons: they were fiddly, generic, required forward planning and needed to be publicly processed at the cash desk, none of which made them attractive to consumers. It didn’t help that most savings were focused on getting 10 cents off a can of tuna, versus the many entertainment-heavy discounts to be had in 'Coupon World 2.0'.

Now discounts and deals are increasingly innovative and attractive in where, when and how they are delivered and redeemed. They can be sourced online or via smartphones at the right moment. Deals can be hyper-personalized or shared with friends. They can be exclusive, convenient or fun. Even securing and redeeming them (when using a smartphone, for all to see), can be a source of accomplishment or status.

All of this drives DEALER-CHIC: deals are now relevant, timely and interesting; using them is savvy, sophisticated and perfect for experience-hungry consumers.

Some indicators:

Online coupons account for only 1% of all coupons distributed, but 10% of those that are redeemed (Source: Catalina, April 2011).

79% of smartphone owners use their phones for shopping related activities, and of those nearly half (48%) use their phones to look for or use discounts and coupons (Source: Google & IPSOS, April 2011).

53% of Chinese and 47% of Korean smartphone owners have used mobile coupons to purchase products in-store. Comparative figures for other countries are: 22% US, 14% UK and Turkey, 13% Spain, 11% Germany, 10% France and 7% The Netherlands (Source: Google & IPSOS, July 2011).

67% of mobile users agree that location-based coupons on a mobile device are "convenient and useful", while 42% say they have already used a mobile coupon of some kind (Source: Prosper Mobile Insights, October 2011).

3. BEST OF THE BEST

Why consumers can be increasingly confident they are getting the best price and the best product.

DEALER-CHIC doesn't mean an endless race to the bottom, where promotions dictate where and when consumers buy. Not because consumers won’t seek out deals and discounts (because they will), but because poor quality businesses will no longer simply be able to turn to promotions to attract customers, as consumers are able to instantly check reviews and ratings* before they make a purchase. And a bad product or service will be a bad deal at any price ;-)

Just one example:

Launched in November 2010, SNIQUEaway is an invite-only travel deals website operated by US based Smarter Travel Media (owner of TripAdvisor). The limited-time-only deals, all feature four star or more properties that were given the highest ratings in TripAdvisor reviews, ensuring each deal is pre-vetted.

* Our recent Trend Briefing on RETAIL RENAISSANCE highlighted how for growing numbers of consumers, the online world is blending with the real world to a degree where OFF=ON. And with the omnipresence of all things online comes online expectations: instant price transparency, reviews, comparisons and direct deals, 24/7.

INCOMPARABLE

The counter-trend to DEALER-CHIC: desirable stuff that doesn’t have to be discounted because there’s no alternative for it.

For every trend there’s a counter trend, as no trend applies uniformly to all consumers or all brands. Yes, more brands than ever before will experiment with imaginative ways to offer deals and discounts (and some of them won’t even seem like deals), and yes, consumers will be able to take advantage of promotions in almost every product category.

But we’ll also see the rise of INCOMPARABLE offerings: products and services that are of such high quality, so unique, so authentic, so personalized, or so immediate that consumers won’t be able to (or even want to) look for reviews, price comparisons, discounts or deals. One to keep in mind if you feel DEALER-CHIC is not a trend you want to be part of.

NEXT

An even bigger 'deal ecosystem', more personalization, more loyalty schemes, more pressure on brands to deliver deal-immune brilliance as an integral part of everything they sell and promote.

So how will DEALER-CHIC evolve in the year to come? Some pointers:

Consumers will become even more conditioned in expecting deals for anything.

There will be no deal-fatigue as both deal-fueled impulse buying and targeted search for deals get more sophisticated, moving away from the current shotgun approach:

Impulse buys will be triggered by ever more curated, more targeted offers to consumers based on (known) profile and preferences. These offers will 'find consumers', not the other way around. Basically, permission based deals.



Targeted search for deals will become more relevant and accurate, as localized and real-time deals proliferate.

Deal sites will focus much more on loyalty, using deals to attract new, loyal customers (and reward existing ones). This will further reduce (or even eliminate) any stigma attached to brands that offer deals.

Real-time reviews of any deal will be easier to find, if not automatically accompanying the deals.

More brands will justify ‘full’ prices by adding or highlighting anything that’s INCOMPARABLE about their product or service.

OPPORTUNITIES

Every B2C brand will have to deal with DEALER-CHIC’s impact, and there are plenty of opportunities to be had.

True entrepreneurs should be wetting themselves at the possibilities that this whole deal ecosystem throws up: from new sectors, to ancillary services, to deal review sites, to new technologies. Because if you get it right, consumers will want to hear from you (but don't forget to keep businesses happy too!).

For brands, DEALER-CHIC is not about giving everything away or wildly slashing prices. The PERFORM OR PERISH message still holds true. Instead, brands should be thinking about the ways in which DEALER-CHIC enables them reach out to (new) audiences, engage with them in novel ways, and help them do the things they want to do at a lower cost.



Last but not least, here's a deal from us for you: our next free Trend Briefing will hit your inbox on 1 December, so make sure you're subscribed.