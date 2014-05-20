The experience economy is in overdrive.
The abundance of consumer choice shows no sign of letting up. As of March 2016, 1,900+ new apps were added to Apple's App Store per day. And in the quest to get, do and experience as much as possible, Asian consumers have become experts at CRAMMING MORE into every moment.
But there is a limit to how much consumers can CRAM...
...and they are fast reaching that limit. When CRAMMING more into each moment becomes impossible, consumers will seek new ways to experience everything they want. And they'll look to brands to fulfil that expectation.
BUILT-IN BRANDS
In 2016, smart brands will help consumers get, do and experience more by BUILDING themselves into new channels and touchpoints.
CRAMMING is SO much effort ;)
Now, consumers are looking to brands to eliminate the need for them to CRAM. One solution? Seamlessly build your offering into consumers' lives.
The acceleration of expectations around CRAMMING will never end. But it doesn't matter how many features and functionalities brands build into their latest app or if wifi is available in every taxi in the city: there's only so much consumers can cram into 24 hours.
As CRAMMING reaches its limit, the effort it requires starts to outweigh the benefits it brings. Meanwhile, the to-CRAM list grows ever longer.
The solution? In 2016, consumers will look to brands to eliminate the need for more CRAMMING. These consumers will look to brands to be there as and when needed and build their offering into the existing structure of consumer's daily lives.
That means using new channels and new touchpoints to serve consumers when and where they are.
When a product, service or experience is BUILT IN, the need to CRAM is eliminated. And the effortless engagement that allows is perhaps the ultimate luxury for Asia's time-pressed, choice-laden consumers!
1.The pace of urban living is only getting faster.
77% of Hong Kong residents have to take work calls during vacation (Randstad Q2 Workmonitor, June 2015). People are simply too busy and juggling too many things to CRAM even more in.
2. The hedonic treadmill of expectations around CRAMMING.
A paradoxical truth: the more consumers do CRAM in, the more they want to CRAM ;) Now that CRAMMING is reaching its limit, consumers are looking for new ways to satisfy one essential desire: the need for MORE!
3. The Internet of Things and Brand Ecosystems
New tech and new kinds of brand ecosystems – think Spotify partnering with Uber – allow brands innovative possibilities when it comes to seamlessly integrating into existing touchpoints. Increasingly, consumers will expect brands to make use of those possibilities.
BUILD INTO DAILY OBJECTS
Embed your offering into physical objects that consumers are interacting with every day.
Matsumoto Apple Association
Fruit includes a free dental consultation
In November 2015, the Matsumoto Apple Association unveiled a line of apples that include free personalized dental consultations. The Japanese organization’s JPY 200 (USD 1.60) ‘Dentapples’ feature a sticker with a QR code giving access to a mobile app. Users are asked to take four bites of the apple, and upload photographs of those bites to the app. They are then eligible for a free consultation with a professional dentist within 24 hours, based on data gathered from their bite marks.
Duang Prateep Foundation
Simple motorcycle device combats mosquitos
A cheap and effective method of dealing with mosquitoes was unveiled in Thailand in February 2016 by the Duang Prateep Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to combating mosquito infestation and mosquito-borne illnesses. MotoRepellant attaches magnetically to the exhaust pipe of any motorcycle, and is filled with non-toxic mosquito repelling oil, which is activated by the heat from exhaust fumes. The filters repel mosquitoes within a radius of three meters.
Yili
Health detection system introduced into public transport handlebars
In May 2015, Yili launched a campaign to promote healthy living. The Chinese dairy brand swapped straps on Beijing buses for health monitoring systems so that when passengers gripped the strap, the device measured their heart rate, body mass index and balance. The strap also synchronized with cellphones, giving people free real-time health information while they were on the bus. 6,000 monitors were introduced across 200 buses.
Samsung
Smart fridge allows people to order groceries from their kitchen
Unveiled by Samsung at CES in January 2016, the Family Hub Refrigerator allows people to shop from their kitchen. The fridge features a touchscreen panel enabling people to shop for groceries at stores including FreshDirect and ShopRite, and have them delivered to their door. A camera inside the fridge also takes a photo each time the door is opened and closed, letting people know what items need re-ordering. Samsung partnered with MasterCard on grocery payment and delivery provision, but any credit card can be used to place an order. A mobile app also allows users to view inside the fridge and order items when they’re not at home.
BUILD INTO THE DAILY COMMUTE
Embed your offering into one of the activities that is a big part of consumers' lives: the daily commute.
A typical Jakarta resident spends 400 hours commuting to-and-from work per year (Institute of Transportation and Development Policy, February 2015).
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation
Fast food delivered to railway passengers directly on trains
From July 2015, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) passengers can order KFC for delivery when they take a train. Customers traveling via New Delhi can book a KFC meal when they purchase rail tickets online or over the phone, with delivery made directly to trains. The policy comes a few months after the IRCTC unveiled a similar partnership with Domino’s Pizza that allows passengers to have meals delivered to their seats.
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation
Online shoppers can collect parcels during their commute
Most customers are not at home during the day when parcels are delivered. To solve the issue, in Q1 2016 Delhi Metro Rail Corporation trialled a new service allowing online shoppers to opt for 'station collection' as a delivery method. Packages are delivered to the chosen station and can be collected during the commute to or from work. The service was initially rolled out in ten metro stations around New Delhi.
Uber
Taxi app pilots car-pooling service for commuters
Piloted in Chengdu, China from September 2015, uberCOMMUTE allows drivers to pick up passengers en-route and share the cost of the journey. Drivers enter their destination into the Uber app, and are matched with people who are requesting trips in the same direction. Uber then shows the driver the fee they will receive for the trip; they can then opt to accept or reject the journey.
Kagulu
Used car dealer’s campaign instantly evaluates passing vehicles
August 2015 saw Taiwan-based used car dealer Kagulu unveil a campaign using a ‘price scanner’ truck. The truck was fitted with sensors, cameras and a huge screen along its side, enabling it to recognize and instantly display the value of any vehicle drawing up alongside it. As a result commuters can get valuations on their car as they are driving. This was a campaign designed to impress potential customers with the speed of Kagulu’s automotive price evaluations.
BUILD INTO DAILY SPACES
Embed your services and touchpoints into spaces (both physical and digital) that consumers frequent daily.
Genbi Shinkansen
Regional bullet train features art exhibition spaces
Undergoing testing from January 2016, the Genbi Shinkansen is a bullet train featuring an on-board art gallery, operating in Japan’s Niigata Prefecture. Seven of the train’s carriages act as exhibition spaces, with work from contemporary painters, sculptors and creatives from Japan and further afield on display. The train’s exterior is decorated with photographs of Niigata’s famous Nagaoka Fireworks Festival.
Western Union & WeChat
Messaging app unveils free money transfer service
November 2015 saw WeChat announce a partnership with money transfer service Western Union. The arrangement means that WeChat users can simply login to the app and send money from their bank account to a Western Union retail location or to another bank account. Users can also send money from a credit or debit card – and to a digital wallet if they wish. The free service is available in 200 countries.
Go-Jek on Line
Motorcycle taxis available via mobile chat app
Six of the world's top ten most-used apps are messaging apps (Quettra Analytics, Q1 2015). That means messaging platforms are a natural space for brands to SELF-CRAM.
A partnership between Line and Indonesian motorcycle taxi app Go-Jek, was announced in February 2016. Using the Japanese messaging app, clients register on Go-Jek; type 'order' in the chat box, and indicate their pick up location and destination. Line users can also use the app to check on the motorcycle’s whereabouts and contact the driver.
For more messaging-related innovations, check out ALL ON MESSAGING.
Orbuy on WhatsApp
Grocery delivery service available via WhatsApp
Launched in October 2015, Indian online grocery retailer Orbuy enables consumers to buy groceries via WhatsApp. Working with small businesses and sourcing produce from local farmers, the Jaipur-based company also offers prescription delivery service for seniors. Orbuy’s service is provided in both Hindi and English, with free delivery on all orders over INR 200 (USD 3).
Alibaba on Uber
Etailer partners with Uber to launch mobile dressing rooms
In August 2015, Chinese etailer Alibaba brought fashion retail to everyday transport by partnering with Uber. Users were given the opportunity to call a free minibus using the Uber app; the minibuses contained a selection of clothes that travelers could try on. Anyone lucky enough to catch the bus was able to keep the apparel without paying. Three vehicles were operational across the cities of Guangzhou, Chengdu and Hangzhou.
THE BIGGER PICTURE
To understand where this trend comes from (and where it's going) it pays to see it in the context of our Trend Framework.
The Trend Framework
16 mega-trends that provide structure and context when tracking innovation.
Our identification of the BUILT-IN BRANDS trend didn't come via a spontaneous midnight brainstorming session ;)
Instead, as with all our trends, the process was rather more straightforward – and structured.
That's because all the trends we spot and share are really newly-emerging directions of travel in one (or more) of our 16 mega-trends. These mega-trends are the big, slow-moving currents in the consumer arena and, taken together, they form the Trend Framework: our complete picture of consumerism today and where it's heading.
Grab a glimpse of the Trend Framework below.
Having a robust and comprehensive Trend Framework allows us to assess the implications of the hundreds, if not thousands, of innovations we receive from TW:IN (TrendWatching’s global network of spotters) every day. Meaning we can keep spotting and sharing great trends.
This trend will keep evolving...
The BUILT-IN BRANDS trend sits under HELPFULL: the mega-trend via which we track the latest developments around convenience, customer service and the ways brands are making life easier for consumers.
Clients to our Premium Service get full access to this Trend Framework, the year-on-year development of each mega-trend, as well as a database of 14,000+ best-in-class innovations.
