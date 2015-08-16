5 Consumer Trends for 2016

So many ‘for 2016’ lists. So little time.

We get it. But here's why our 5 trends for 2016 are different.

First, they don’t cover the big economic, social and technological trends that are ahead. After all, The Economist is already a thing.

Instead, we’re all about consumer trends. Regular readers will know that trends emerge as innovators address consumers’ basic needs and wants in novel ways.

As trend watchers, that’s why we look for clusters of innovations which are defining (and redefining) customer expectations. These innovations – and the trends they represent – show what consumers will want next, and present you with actionable innovation opportunities in 2016.

But readers who are serious about understanding the direction of consumerism across multiple dimensions will have already spotted that these trends don’t sit in splendid isolation. They are a handful of near-future fragments of the Bigger Picture – more on how to handle that below. But each one is also a killer opportunity to take to your team right now.

Read, think, argue. Then get going, and make a start on new products, services and campaigns that consumers will love in 2016!