Status
Tests
Only the worthy will be served.
Parent mega-trend: status seekers — The relentless, often subconscious, yet ever-present force that underpins almost all consumer behaviour.
Consider the endless search for status, and you‘re on the path that leads to the heart of consumer behavior. Because in affluent consumer societies, status is the No.1 motivator driving much of what people do (whether they acknowledge it or not;) So what‘s next for status?
In 2016, consumers will embrace a new twist on a traditional form of cachet: exclusivity. That means STATUS TESTS that force them to actively prove their worth to the brands they want to buy from.Yep, consumers proving themselves to brands. We all know that many have shifted their status fixation away from ownership and towards experiences (so far, so 1998...). But when ice-cream can be delivered on demand by a taxi company, it‘s clear that the doors to the experience economy have been flung wide open. And there’s little status in anything that comes easily.
Meanwhile, experienced and savvy consumers have become more comfortable with the idea of brand-led demands that ultimately serve customers‘ best interests. And STATUS TEST do just that, by allowing consumers the chance to prove skills, creativity, good taste, [insert status marker of choice here]. And, what‘s more, to join a gated community of others who’ve done the same.
Ready to devise your own STATUS TEST? See how these brands did it.