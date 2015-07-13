5 AFRICAN CONSUMER TRENDS FOR 2016

AFRICAN CONSUMERISM HAS ARRIVED ON THE GLOBAL STAGE...

.. and these five trends are all about helping YOU seize the opportunity that abounds!

You'll find an overview of the continent's big economic, social and technological trends everywhere. At TrendWatching, we're all about consumer trends.

As trend watchers, we look for clusters of innovations that address the basic needs and wants of consumers in new ways. Those clusters of innovations allow us to identify trends – and those trends point to what African customers will want next. And that means that these 5 TRENDS are super-actionable opportunities to delight customers in 2016.

Because, despite all the negative press, Africans have arrived. Don't believe us? Take a look at just a few of the signs that we saw in 2015:

Sub-Saharan Africa launched its first metro in Ethiopia

The world’s largest desert solar power plant announced in Morocco

South African manufacturers approached to produce clothing for the Royal Court of Sweden

Mayor of Houston declared July 17 ‘Basketmouth Day' after Nigerian comedian

Multipurpose terminal at deep-water port scheduled for construction in Cameroon

That's just a few of the ways African brands and businesses are already disrupting the global stage. In 2016, then, it will be imperative for B2C professionals operating on the continent to understand the direction of consumerism across multiple dimensions.

On that point: remember these 5 TRENDS don’t sit in splendid isolation. They are a handful of near-future fragments of the Bigger Picture of African consumerism in 2016: more on how to handle that below.

Read, think, argue. Then get going and make a start on new products, services and campaigns Africans will love in 2016 and beyond!