5 AFRICAN CONSUMER TRENDS FOR 2016

AFRICAN CONSUMERISM HAS ARRIVED ON THE GLOBAL STAGE...

.. and these five trends are all about helping YOU seize the opportunity that abounds!

You'll find an overview of the continent's big economic, social and technological trends everywhere. At TrendWatching, we're all about consumer trends.

As trend watchers, we look for clusters of innovations that address the basic needs and wants of consumers in new ways. Those clusters of innovations allow us to identify trends – and those trends point to what African customers will want next. And that means that these 5 TRENDS are super-actionable opportunities to delight customers in 2016.

Because, despite all the negative press, Africans have arrived. Don't believe us? Take a look at just a few of the signs that we saw in 2015:

Sub-Saharan Africa launched its first metro in Ethiopia

The world’s largest desert solar power plant announced in Morocco

South African manufacturers approached to produce clothing for the Royal Court of Sweden

Mayor of Houston declared July 17 ‘Basketmouth Day' after Nigerian comedian

Multipurpose terminal at deep-water port scheduled for construction in Cameroon

That's just a few of the ways African brands and businesses are already disrupting the global stage. In 2016, then, it will be imperative for B2C professionals operating on the continent to understand the direction of consumerism across multiple dimensions.

On that point: remember these 5 TRENDS don’t sit in splendid isolation. They are a handful of near-future fragments of the Bigger Picture of African consumerism in 2016: more on how to handle that below.

Read, think, argue. Then get going and make a start on new products, services and campaigns Africans will love in 2016 and beyond!

In this briefing

  • part I

    5 Consumer Trends for 2016

    Beat accelerating customer expectations with these 5 delight-inducing trends.

  • part II

    The Bigger Picture

    Adding context: understand where these trends come from and assess the relevance for your industry.

  • part III

    Next

    Putting it all into action.

part I
5 Consumer Trends for 2016

  • Divasumers

  • Benevolent Bribery

  • COMMERCE SENSE PRICING

  • Femcentricity

  • Organized Mass

Africa stopped waiting in 2015...

... so what's next for 'on-demand'?

Across the globe in 2015, the ‘Uberfication of things’ grew at unprecedented rates, overthrowing many of the informal, chaotic and often inefficient service providers that previously flourished.

So what's next for 'on-demand' in Africa? In 2016, on-demand services will help reshape the African informal economy (see ORGANIZED MASS for more on that). But first, let's look at how on-demand services will evolve beyond run-of-the-mill digitized laundry/delivery/housekeeping services to become something more: a form of status-on-demand.

Divasumers

Status on demand.

Parent mega-trend: status seekers —  The relentless, often subconscious, yet ever-present force that underpins almost all consumer behaviour.

Across the continent (with a few exceptions), on-demand services often aren't yet as effective or competitive as more established local alternatives. And yet rising numbers of Africans are flocking to them. Why?

Adoption of on-demand is increasingly becoming a status play. For upwardly mobile Africans, keeping up with the Mutombos, Makolas or Mensahs now means using novel on-demand services that set them apart from their peers. It's all about who has access and how services are accessed by 2016's DIVASUMERS.

Traditionally, a signifier of affluence across the continent has been the ability to access services in ways not available to the masses: think having gas delivered to one’s compound rather than queuing for it at a gas station. Now, 2016's DIVASUMERS will embrace new and innovative on-demand services that enable them to flaunt their newly-acquired (relative) wealth.

And even for more affluent consumers, for whom it may currently still be cheaper and even more convenient to hire labor services informally, on-demand apps now represent a status differentiator to their non-iPhone-clad, Uber-illiterate counterparts.

Below are some examples of brands and organizations already finding favor with DIVASUMERS by offering expedited services that highlight a higher social ranking.

Real world examples of
Divasumers

  • FillApp: On-demand gas delivered to your door

    Available to download from Q3 2015, FillApp is a free mobile app allowing South Africa residents to order gas from their preferred filling station for delivery. Users can place a request for a gas delivery via the app, with fuel costs calculated in-app and delivery tracking on offer. Users pay a delivery charge of ZAR 30 (around USD 2.20), regardless of the amount of gas they order.

  • Kenyan Government & Grundfos: ATMs provide clean water on tap

    June 2015 saw Danish water engineering company Grundfos and the Kenyan government collaborate to launch ATM-style water dispensers in Nairobi. The ATMs require a smart card system to provide water to slum residents and are designed to provide an alternative to traditional sources of water. Users insert a smart card (which can be topped up at kiosks or via cellphone), and then specify how much water they’d like, before it’s dispensed from a pipe below the ATM.

  • GoBeauty: Beauty services bookable via WeChat

    In May 2015, South Africa-based mobile app GoBeauty launched on WeChat. Via the move, customers can automatically book services for free in real-time using the mobile chat app. Once users have added GoBeautySA to their WeChat contacts, they can book services such hairdressing, manicures and spa treatments.

Next

Some pointers for meeting the demands of your DIVASUMERS in 2016:

Cater to their deepest desires – for status! – in the way that you deliver your offering, not in the actual offering itself. The mode/process/type of service delivery is key here.

Remember this is about appealing to status cravings, so think about democratizing services that previously only the upper crust could access. But don’t forget the basics: anything that makes life easier, faster or more efficient will be welcomed by DIVASUMERS!

DIVASUMERS will be contradictory! Whilst creating status 'levellers' in a previously wealth-gap-centric market will allow your brand to tap into the masses of upcoming aspirational consumers (who will otherwise struggle to access these privileges in more traditional formats), keep in mind that DIVASUMERS still want to stand out from the crowd.

Like Kenya's ATM water dispensers, investing in clever tools that allow users to flaunt their new service provider is vital. Other beneficial strategies include instilling 'barriers to entry' that aspiring DIVASUMERS will covet, like 'smartphone over feature phone' compatibility, or pre-required user skill-sets/know-how, such as WeChat familiarity.

Parent mega-trend: status seekers —  The relentless, often subconscious, yet ever-present force that underpins almost all consumer behaviour.

Briefing Formats

Africa 2016: Boom or bust?

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

The failed promises of so-called 'democracies' in Northern Africa and the Middle East have left a bitter aftertaste in the mouths of many Africans. Meanwhile, the remnants of poverty, ever-lingering corruption, terrorism, the not-so-big-as-anticipated middle class, slowing economic growth and still-questionable infrastructure have left many citizens questioning Africa's boom or bust future.

For the first time in 15 years, Africa's aggregate growth will fall below 5%, to 3.75% (International Monetary Fund, October 2015).

The 2015 election of Buhari, Magufuli and other African leaders championed for their iron fists, the public backlash to Kenyan government officials purchasing ball point pens at $85 each, or even the student-led uprisings in South Africa, mark a significant twist in the continent’s citizen mindset.

So what do these shifts mean for where consumers are heading in 2016?

Benevolent Bribery

Because the end always justifies the means.

Parent mega-trend: betterment —  The universal quest for self-improvement.

Despite the issues, Africa’s optimism is thriving. Continent-wide, citizens continue to strive for better, healthier, more progressive, and more entrepreneurial communities. In 2016, these citizens will look to brands to supercharge that mission.

Why now?

Many Africans have long realized that emulating models of growth hijacked from the West may not be the answer. Now, they're looking far and wide for new models of growth – with a renewed confidence in themselves and a new sense of urgency.

It goes without saying that most Africans no longer rely on governments to facilitate a better country. Indeed, 58% of Africans believe that corruption on the continent is getting worse (Transparency International / Afrobarometer, December 2015). Instead, they're looking to brands and entrepreneurs to support them.

Increasingly aware of the negative and damaging impacts of 'third world consumerism', the black market and all in all, a lack of individual discipline, conscientious individuals will welcome brands that use BENEVOLENT BRIBERY to encourage or even enforce good behavior and better living.

2016’s brand-initiated BENEVOLENT BRIBERY will be well intended, positive and (finally) progressive – even if it doesn't please everyone.

 

Real world examples of
Benevolent Bribery

  • Uber: Taxi service fines passengers who keep drivers waiting

    June 2015 saw Uber introduce a new wait policy in Nigeria. For any driver kept waiting longer than 30 minutes on a single trip, NGN 2,000 (approx. USD 10) will automatically be added to the fare. An additional NGN 2,000 is also added for every additional 30 minutes the journey is delayed. The policy is an attempt to encourage users to embrace Uber’s ‘on-demand’ service and avoid keeping drivers waiting unnecessarily.

  • UBCI Groupe BNP Paribas: Bank urges customers to donate ATM receipts to school children

    In June 2015, Tunisia-based bank UBCI Groupe BNP Paribas introduced a campaign called ‘Recycle to Learn’. The bank prompted its customers to donate their bank receipts towards producing notebooks for children in need, instead of printing them out at an ATM after they had made a transaction. The initiative aimed to encourage customers to recycle and avoid littering.

  • Libromat: South African's teach their children to read in return for laundry facilities

    In October 2015, Libromat – a facility combining laundry facilities and children’s education – opened in South Africa. The project venue, located in Khayelitsha, was fitted out with newly-installed washers and driers. During their visit, mothers are encouraged to teach children to read instead of spending their time hand-washing clothes.

  • SureSlim: Chocolate flyer encourages weight-loss

    In July 2015, South Africa-based weight-loss program SureSlim produced a flyer made out of 100% pure milk chocolate to attract new customers. The Chocolate Flyer was distributed across the country, offering people 20% off the weight-loss program if they brought the uneaten flyer to a SureSlim store. Another chance was given to those who gave into temptation, by giving customers 1% discount for every block of chocolate they hadn’t eaten.

Next

Your BENEVOLENT BRIBERY strategy must take the following factors into account:

Understand your customer and pick your battles! There's a fine line between choosing whether to entice and incentivize your customer or expose and punish them.

Outcomes count! This is a trend of reciprocity, whether good or bad, punishing or rewarding, threatening or incentivizing. In order to get the desired result make sure the outcome you're aiming for is worthwhile and valuable.

Be clear! Whatever you do, make sure the end goal is explicitly stated and understood. You certainly don’t want your consumers getting the wrong end of the stick. 

Parent mega-trend: betterment —  The universal quest for self-improvement.

It's time to redefine 'Innovative finance'.

Because African money matters should mean more than mobile-money!

Now that these innovative (largely East African) solutions are becoming as common as the original incumbents they disrupted, the continent is ready for money matters to be addressed in a new light.

Even in 2016, there's still a lot of work to be done when it comes to services such as SME cash flow, banking the unbanked, micro-financing, credit acquisition, remittances and more. And it's not just us saying that:

African remittances to and within the continent have reached USD 40 billion per year. Yet, fuelled by Africa's 30 million strong diaspora, approximately 75% of all transfers are informal and almost impossible to track. It's estimated that the actual figure sent to the continent lies between US 120 billion and USD 160 billion. If better managed, that could represent a significant factor in the continent's development. (International Fund for Agriculture Development, June 2015)

So, plenty of gargantuan socio-economic, macro-financing policy issues for brands to address in 2016!

COMMERCE SENSE PRICING

In 2016, smart brands bring common sense to the transaction table.

Parent mega-trend: pricing pandemonium —  Pricing: more fluid and flexible than ever.

As disposable incomes grow for many Africans, the financial services infrastructure gap is becomes even more apparent. Often even relatively affluent Africans are not as financially enabled as their global counterparts.

These consumers are realizing that they are being held back by their inability to transact easily with brands and businesses around the world and online.

This is creating a heightened demand for newer and more innovative forms of payment. 2016’s African consumers will expect brands to overcome payment convenience issues, problematic pricing and transaction-based obstacles by facilitating seamless and smarter COMMERCE SENSE PRICING.

Inventive brands won't imitate out-dated models or wait for the powers that be to lead the way. Instead, they'll implement COMMERCE SENSE PRICING strategies of their own accord, and in the process will attract loyal, happy (and most importantly) paying customers.

Real world examples of
COMMERCE SENSE PRICING

  • Mobicred: Credit agreement allows people to buy concert tickets in instalments

    In May 2015, online credit organization, Mobicred teamed up with ticket retailer Nutickets to offer South African residents the opportunity to pay off their concert tickets online. Following a sign up procedure and approval of application, monthly payment instalments start at ZAR 20 (USD 1.50).

  • Vodacom, MTN, Cell C & Telkom South Africa: Telecoms networks allow donations of cellphone data for protesting students

    A website enabling members of public to pay for bundles of cellphone data on behalf of South African students involved in a protest was set up in October 2015. Donations covering the cost of 100MB data bundles from various operators could be made through the website, using online banking or via Bitcoin, with prices starting at ZAR 19 (around USD 1.40). An initiative to support students involved in #FeesMustFall – a movement fighting hikes in university fees in South Africa – students could also use the website to request a donation.

  • Uber: Cashless transport provider allows Kenyan passengers to pay with M-Pesa and cash

    In August 2015, Uber introduced a cash payment option in Nairobi, Kenya. Passengers are given the option to select the cash method for payment inside the Uber app, and can pay the driver directly or through the mobile money transfer service M-Pesa. According to the brand, the option was introduced after a successful two-month pilot in the city.

  • StockBox: Shopping portal offers customized subscription-based service

    Launched in South Africa during May 2015, StockBox offers a subscription delivery service for household and personal care items. Priced according to the products purchased, consumers can customize orders and set up a delivery schedule suited to their needs. Once the order has been placed, customers have the option of selecting the frequency at which the products are delivered. All orders over ZAR 200 (USD 16) are eligible for free delivery.

Next

It's indisputable that Africa is a late adopter in the banking sector. Ghana for example, only introduced deposit ATMs in 2013. However, this can be advantageous. In the same way that Africa leapfrogged the laptop and went straight to the cellphone, and as Safaricom proved with M-Pesa, there are many opportunities to do the same with outdated transaction methods.

When devising your COMMERCE SENSE PRICING play, consider how your customers earn and spend their money and what their priorities are when they engage with you.

Think about tying pricing in to the way your offering is consumed. If your brand is offering an ongoing product or service, a subscription model may be most suitable. Alternatively, consider breaking large, one-off large payment sums down for lower earning consumers.

After all, it's about applying common sense ;)

Parent mega-trend: pricing pandemonium —  Pricing: more fluid and flexible than ever.

Time to dispel the reductive myths about Africa's women!

Women have been moving and shaking the continent since the beginning of time.

It's long been stated that mobilizing women is vital to the development of Africa. Globally, the African gender narrative generally revolves around topics such as 'female genital mutilation', the religious 'subjugation of women' and other stories of cultural backwardness. But these narratives only represent half the story.

African society has always been more progressive than it's given credit for, especially with regards to gender equality issues. Consider:

41% of women are entrepreneurs in Nigeria, compared to 10% of women in the United States (Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, 2013)

Rwanda had the highest number of women parliamentarians worldwide. Women there have won 63.8% of seats in the lower house (Inter-Parliamentary Union, August 2015)

Liberia's Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was the world’s first elected black female president and Africa’s first elected female head of state (Women in International Politics, March 2015)

It's time to dispel the myths – and time for brands to play their part in doing just that!

Femcentricity

Afro-feminism IS the flagship movement in a global quest for gender equality.

Parent mega-trend: post-demographic —  Time to throw out the old demographic models of consumer behavior.

 

So how will gender issues across the continent evolve in 2016 – and what will that mean for consumerism?

Whilst women in the European Union and beyond continue to fight for their rights (see the UK's 2015 'tampon tax' campaign), Africans are fast closing –  if not overcoming –  the West's gender gap.

Up until recently, acknowledging women in Africa remained an institutional and at times trite affair. But now, businesses across the continent are actively responding to the call to bring women to the forefront of society. . In 2016, FEMCENTRICITY will mark the convergence of three key growth areas of African female empowerment:

  1. FEMCENTRICITY through ongoing training and skills building initiatives                                                 2. Openly flaunting and boldly representing FEMCENTRICITY in male-dominated industries                 3. An innovation rush of FEMCENTRIC products, services and experiences, all tastefully executed

And below? Just a taster of the plethora of innovative examples showcasing FEMCENTRICITY in practice across the continent!

Real world examples of
Femcentricity

  • Ethiopian Airlines: African airline celebrates women with all-female flight

    In November 2015, Ethiopian Airlines staged a celebration of women, with an all-female flight from Addis Ababa to Bangkok. Flight deck attendants, crew members and senior staff on board were all women, in addition to female ground staff. Once the flight touched down in Bangkok, passengers were processed by female customs and immigration officers. The airline said the move was intended to encourage women to consider careers in aviation.

  • WFM 91.7: Dedicated radio station for women launches 

    Launched in October 2015, WFM 91.7 is Nigeria’s first radio station all about women and their families. The station is licensed by the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, and operates in Lagos and Ogun states. WFM 91.7 is on air 24 hours a day, broadcasting talk shows and women’s interest programs.

  • Pink Taxi: Female only taxi-service launches in Egypt

    September 2015 saw the arrival of Pink Taxi in Egypt. The taxi service caters exclusively for female passengers and is run solely by female drivers. The company’s founder states the service caters to the need for safer transportation for women in the country. Cabs are available to order in advance via phone, online or using the Pink Taxi mobile app. Prices for a ride start from EGP 35.

  • TechHer: Online platform connects women in technology

    August 2015 saw the launch of TechHer: a communal platform aimed at women in Lagos who regularly use technology at work or in their day-to-day lives. The initiative aims to create a community of women – from bloggers to developers – who can support one another, educate their peers and collaborate on projects, by increasing their access to new opportunities and entrepreneurial ventures. Free, bi-monthly events bring members together at venues across the city.

  • BeGirl: Personal care products help girls living in poverty cope with menstruation

    Be Girl was founded to tackle the difficulties that menstruation creates for girls around the world who live in poverty and do not have access to the necessary sanitary products. UNESCO estimates than one in ten girls in Africa misses school during her period, and this increases dropout rates among girls. The US-based Be Girl created two reusable solutions, the Period Panty (USD 12) and the FlexiPad (USD 6). As of October 2015, when consumers buy one of these products, Be Girl gives one to a girl in the developing world. The organization is planning a large-scale pilot test in Ethiopia in 2016.

Next

With so many global brands still getting it wrong (stationary brands included), it's important to note that FEMCENTRICITY is not about tapping into gender stereotypes. Tweaking your offerings to be truly purposeful for women is the only way to avoid backlash.

Be honest with your intentions. It's great if you're an initiative empowering women in the community, but employing buzzwords (think 'feminism' and 'female empowerment') to sell more products is a short cut that may come at a heavy price.

Beware of tokenism. An inspiring campaign about women followed by a misogynistic one could leave your consumers feeling betrayed (and even more offended).

Try combining all three key components of FEMCENTRICITY. African brands are already ahead of the game, so how about rising to the next challenge and achieving something no other brand has ever done before?

Parent mega-trend: post-demographic —  Time to throw out the old demographic models of consumer behavior.

'Organized chaos' will no longer cut it!

Africa’s grey market is in dire need of a makeover.

Africa's 'organized chaos' (read: informal economy, back-door dealings, decentralized, cash-based and offline merchants, workers and service providers) is notorious.

These unstructured systems represent one of the major challenges that need to be overcome in order for Africa to become a global force to be reckoned with.

Today, many nations are slowly beginning to realize that with the rapid growth of urban megalopolises, inefficient systems are bound to become even more problematic. Now, they're encouraging reforms in the business and service arenas:

"Reforms implemented in Sub-Saharan Africa accounted for 30% of the 231 reforms implemented worldwide during the past year. The region also boasted half of the world’s top 10 improvers, i.e. countries that implemented at least three business reforms and moved up on the global rankings scale..."
(Organization for the Harmonization of Business Law in Africa, October 2015)

It's time to organize – and brands must play a part!

Organized Mass

Formalizing the informal.

Parent mega-trend: remapped —  The epic power shifts in the global economy.

With rising connectivity and adoption of smartphones, in 2016 Africa's typically disorganized consumer landscape will receive a makeover, affording citizens a more systematic roadmap to navigate the often-messy market.

Africans are increasingly used to the instant information that the internet provides. Despite this, the informal economy and institutional services have largely stayed offline, lagging behind in the adoption of more automated, instantly accessible, informative and democratic services. The result? Increased chance of poor service quality, lack of safety guarantees and little accountability.

African consumers already seek transparency, trust and reliability when they deal with established brands. In 2016, they'll demand the same from informal service providers and previously unaccountable businesses. And that means they'll embrace new platforms that allow them to more easily locate, communicate with, rate and review those providers.

See how Africans are embracing the assurances ORGANIZED MASS brings with open arms.

Real world examples of
Organized Mass

  • Kaymu: Online retailer's Lagos hub facilitates transactions between local buyers and offline sellers

    October 2015 saw Nigerian ecommerce platform Kaymu open the Kaymu Village: a physical space in Lagos bringing small businesses and local entrepreneurs together with buyers. The space allows customers who cannot complete e-payments to make purchases, and will provide support, resources and marketing to sellers. Nigeria has around 67 million internet users among a population of 180 million.

  • Domestly: Regulated find-a-cleaner app launches in South Africa

    October 2015 saw the launch of Domestly in South Africa. Via the Domestly app or web platform, cleaners can set their own rates, confirm job requests and track their work schedules. Employers can select cleaners based on their experience and recent reviews. Payments are made electronically, and Domestly takes a small fee for each transaction.

  • Joblanda: Website launches to aggregate job vacancies and tackle unemployment crisis

    With the Nigerian unemployment rate in September 2015 at 8.2%, Joblanda launched to connect people with job opportunities and advice. Operating out of Lagos, the website is updated daily with employment vacancies for new graduates, as well as more experienced professionals, across a wide range of sectors. Job seekers can also subscribe to receive Joblanda’s daily job vacancies newsletter via email.

  • Zoomi: Mobile app allows Tunisians to report environmental problems

    Available to download from May 2015, Zoomi is a mobile app created by Tunisia’s Ministry of the Environment and Sustainable Development in partnership with mobile operator Ooredoo. Via the free app, people can report environmental problems in their area – whether that’s trash that needs clearing away or something more serious. On offer in French and Arabic versions, Zoomi allows users to take a photograph and add their comments before sending it directly to the relevant authorities along with location details.

Next

More than just giving the informal economy a makeover, for brands ORGANIZED MASS is an opportunity to contribute to the local community. Bring convenience to customers, as well as profits to local service providers by facilitating connections between the two parties.

For some organizations, play facilitator. Think about how you can offer systematized access to freelance service providers relevant to your customers.

If you're an institution, consider whether you can create a platform for your citizens that allows them to report, interact and ultimately feedback into the development of their local community, or even nation!

This is a trend reshaping emerging economies across the world. Check out our other regional bulletins to see how this trend is impacting Asia Pacific and South-Central America!

Parent mega-trend: remapped —  The epic power shifts in the global economy.

Part 2
The Bigger Picture

i. The Trend Framework

16 mega-trends which provide structure and context when tracking innovation.

Too often, professional trend watchers imply they have an inherent gift that enables them to divine the future. Now, we don’t want to be the ones to spoil the party, but the five trends you've just read didn’t just emerge from a top-secret, caffeine-fueled brainstorming session.

Instead, they simply capture new and emerging directions of travel of certain, 'bigger' mega-trends that are shaping the consumer arena. We track these big, slow-moving currents in our Trend Framework, which you can glimpse below (and which clients of our Premium Service have full access to).

Having a robust and comprehensive Trend Framework allows us to assess the implications of the hundreds, if not thousands, of innovations we see on a daily basis and that we receive from our spotter network.

Indeed you’ll now understand how, while tracking innovation initiatives in frontier markets as part of our REMAPPED mega-trend*, identifying a cluster of innovations which disrupt customer expectations around the informal economy led us to the ORGANIZED MASS trend.

*Macro trends, mega-trends, micro trends, mini trends. We admit the world of trend classification is somewhat confused (and confusing!). The truth is, there is no definitive answer, and we’re not going to even try and claim one here. In the end it doesn’t matter, just as long as you’re all speaking the same language.

ii. Industry HeatMaps

Data-driven collective intelligence gives insights into what industries are focused on.

Okay, so now you buy into the concept of a Trend Framework as a tool to help navigate the changes in the consumer arena. But that just leaves you with another question: 'which trends should I be focused on?'

The nature of our Premium Service offers us an unrivalled view into the collective intelligence of the 4,500+ professionals using our online trend platform. Our Industry HeatMaps aggregate data to show which mega-trends our users are focusing on, by industry. Which are the most important mega-trends to users in the Automotive industry? In the Fashion industry? Retail?

The Industry HeatMaps answer these questions and, as a result, give unique and powerful insights into the direction of an industry while enabling you to see at-a-glance how your strategy and areas of focus compare to your peers.

Use the demo of the tool below to check out how the 'parent' mega-trends of the five trends featured in this Trend Briefing rank across a variety of sectors.

However, true trend experts know that you can run with almost any trend, if you adapt it to cater to your customers' future expectations. Indeed, disruptive innovations always appear unconventional at first. In other words, fearless innovators will find rich opportunities in even the 'smallest' mega-trends in these heatmaps.

Part 3
Next

Now:
Get going!

As always, we wrap up these annual Trend Briefings with a call to action...

While it's our job just to watch trends, ambitious business professionals should read these trends with only one thing in mind: how to apply these trends and create compelling new innovations that will delight your customers (and win new ones!).

We can help with that too!

Yes, customers have never been more demanding. Yes, there's never been more competition. Blah blah blah. None of this is going away in 2016 (or 2017, or 2018...). However, trends are the secret weapon that help you turn this overwhelm to your advantage. But you already knew that ;)

So, take our CONSUMER TREND CANVAS, a free one-page guide to analyzing and applying trends. Dive into its simple, practical, step-by-step process to creating innovations that are deeply grounded in what customers want, desire and expect. Then win.

And finally...
HERE'S TO A SUCCESSFUL 2016!

Cheers! Proost! 干杯! Salud! Skål! 건배! Santé! Prost! Şerefe! Mabuhay! Saúde! Chok dee!