5 LATIN CONSUMER TRENDS FOR 2016

Tough times mean big opportunities.

And these five trends will help you seize them!

In Central & South America, the last 12 months haven't been easy. Political, economic, social and environmental challenges abound – and the trust deficit continues.

But yes, we meant what we said: tough times mean big opportunities.

That is, opportunities to overturn incumbents and build new brands and businesses, to serve new needs, to make life easier, faster and better, and to offer customers the delight they're still seeking, despite the challenges. Times may be tough, but consumer expectations have never been higher.

As trend watchers, we look for clusters of innovations. Specifically, the innovations that are are defining (and redefining) customer expectations across South & Central America.

These innovations – and the trends they represent – point towards what Latin consumers will want next, and present you with actionable innovation opportunities in 2016. That means each trend is a killer opportunity to take to your team right now!

What's more, these trends don’t sit in splendid isolation. They are a handful of near-future fragments of the Bigger Picture of Latin consumerism in 2016: more on how to handle that below.

Read, think, argue. Then get going, and make a start on new products, services and campaigns that Latin consumers will love in 2016!