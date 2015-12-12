IMMIGREAT
As more newcomers arrive, integration becomes a standout issue in 2016
Parent mega-trend: local love — Why 'local' will be forever loved.
This year, the complex refugee crisis playing out in Europe also impacted Latin America. New arrivals to the region and stories of those forced to flee their countries under terrible circumstances drew the hospitality of many in the region to the surface, and citizens came together to create projects to welcome refugees.
That's all part of a broader picture that has seen the region receive more immigrants in recent years. According to the UN, the total number of people who applied for asylum in Brazil has increased by over 930% between 2010 and 2013 (from 566 to 5,882 requests).
As a result, the region has become even more diverse. And tolerance for diversity is increasing. In August 2015, for example, Mexican citizens started a petition at Change.org to pressure the Mexican government to give asylum to refugees from Syria.
The opportunity for brands? In 2016, integration is the key word for the region. Businesses that promote new encounters, and serve the needs of newcomers as well as those who seek to welcome them, will win the love of many in Central & South America.