5 ASIAN CONSUMER TRENDS FOR 2016

And when we say trends, we mean actionable opportunities to seize right now!

East Asia set to lose 15% of its working population by 2040? Number of active internet users in South-East Asia increasing by 12% this year, to reach 252 million in Q4 2015?

Interesting shifts, for sure. But changes like those aren't the trends we're obsessed with. Our trends don't cover the big economic, social and technological trends shaping Asia in 2016. After all, The Economist is already a thing.

Instead, we're all about consumer trends. Regular readers will know that trends emerge as innovators address the basic needs and wants of consumers in novel ways.

As trend watchers, that's why we look for clusters of innovations. Specifically, the innovations that are are defining (and redefining) customer expectations across Asia. These innovations – and the trends they represent – point towards what Asian consumers will want next, and present you with actionable innovation opportunities in 2016. That means each trend is a killer opportunity to take to your team right now.

What's more, these trends don’t sit in splendid isolation. They are a handful of near-future fragments of the Bigger Picture of Asian consumerism in 2016: more on how to handle that below.

Read, think, argue. Then get going, and make a start on new products, services and campaigns that Asian consumers will love in 2016!