5 ASIAN CONSUMER TRENDS FOR 2016

And when we say trends, we mean actionable opportunities to seize right now!

East Asia set to lose 15% of its working population by 2040? Number of active internet users in South-East Asia increasing by 12% this year, to reach 252 million in Q4 2015?

Interesting shifts, for sure. But changes like those aren't the trends we're obsessed with. Our trends don't cover the big economic, social and technological trends shaping Asia in 2016. After all, The Economist is already a thing.

Instead, we're all about consumer trends. Regular readers will know that trends emerge as innovators address the basic needs and wants of consumers in novel ways.

As trend watchers, that's why we look for clusters of innovations. Specifically, the innovations that are are defining (and redefining) customer expectations across Asia. These innovations – and the trends they represent – point towards what Asian consumers will want next, and present you with actionable innovation opportunities in 2016. That means each trend is a killer opportunity to take to your team right now.

What's more, these trends don’t sit in splendid isolation. They are a handful of near-future fragments of the Bigger Picture of Asian consumerism in 2016: more on how to handle that below.

Read, think, argue. Then get going, and make a start on new products, services and campaigns that Asian consumers will love in 2016!

part I
5 Consumer Trends for 2016

  • Practical Peers

  • BRANDS WITH BENEFITS

  • HERITAGE CHIC

  • Shock Therapy

  • Organized Mass

Practical Peers

Two (or more) is better than one.

Parent mega-trend: joyning —  The eternal desire for connection, and the many (new) ways it can be satisfied.

Asia is the world's social capital. But beyond Instagram selfies and hashtags, what's next? In 2016, socially inclined consumers will connect with strangers and individuals in their extended network for mutual benefits, to get things done and create shared value.

The idea of tapping into personal connections to achieve a goal is age-old in Asia. But now, connectivity is allowing consumers to connect with even more people, despite distance and differences, to maximize resources and create shared value.

On top of that, the prevalence of social media means attitudes towards connecting with strangers are now more relaxed. The growth of the sharing economy and the transparency culture that the internet allows (from peer reviews to verified information) means many consumers now have fewer reservations when engaging in transactions with strangers.

Ready to devise your own PRACTICAL PEERS initiatives? See how these smart brands did it.

Real world examples of
Practical Peers

  • Airfrov: Platform connects travelers to shoppers

    Airfrov is a Singapore-based platform that pairs frequent travelers with luggage space to spare with shoppers who want to buy specific products from overseas but don’t have the luxury to travel for it. Through Airfrov, shoppers can enjoy their favorite products more frequently, and without the exorbitant shipping fees, while buyers get to make a little profit in exchange for filling the empty spaces in their suitcase.

    For Singapore’s SG50 independence day celebrations in August 2015, Airfrov launched a promotion allowing overseas Singaporeans in selected cities in the UK, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Japan to request traditional products unavailable in the current residences.

  • Momo: Dating app users help locate missing kids

    In June 2015, Momo launched Momo Shouhu: an initiative asking users of the free Chinese dating app to help find missing children in their local area. Momo partnered with kids charity Baobeihuijia on the service, which aims to locate children in the important 72-hour period after their disappearance. Via Momo’s local activity feed (which shows news about events and people in the nearby area), users are shown images of and information about missing children.

  • Fortune: Mothers connect to provide kids with home-cooked meals

    Launched in India during Q2 2015, Fortune Mother Exchange is a website enabling mothers to provide children studying away from home with home-cooked meals. Via the food brand’s microsite, mothers can register and connect, before arranging to cook for each other’s children and recreate the favorite dish exactly. Mothers are encouraged to share recipes and connect via video chat to perfect their cooking technique. Fortune Mother Exchange is free to use.

Next

When rolling out a PRACTICAL PEERS initiative, think about the kinds of connections your consumers need.

What daily annoyances are your consumers dealing with? What inefficiencies impact their day-to-day lives? Could tapping into someone's available resources help solve them? How can your brand help to facilitate the right connections?

Remember: the problems you address don't have to be world-shattering: it could be as simple as getting a favorite snack from overseas. Solve issues in a creative way  and win consumer's love. After all, excellence is in the small details!

Parent mega-trend: joyning —  The eternal desire for connection, and the many (new) ways it can be satisfied.

Briefing Formats

BRANDS WITH BENEFITS

The Sharing Economy meets the future of CSR in Asia.

Parent mega-trend: human brands —  Why personality and purpose will mean profit.

In a world of transparent information flow, being responsible (both socially and environmentally) is now a hygiene factor for brands and businesses. But what's next for CSR in Asia?

As the relationship between big brands and consumers becomes increasingly democratized, boundaries will continue to blur. In 2016, big brands should consider utilizing idle capacity and embedding value into resources that would usually get wasted - all for the good of society.

Showing 'human' values via a social media presence and a brand personality is no longer enough. Consumers demand real action from brands to show that they really care.

Meanwhile, the sharing economy has re-shaped consumer expectations around access to resources. Now, this expectation is being transferred to brands. If consumers can share resources and create shared value, why can't brands do so too?

Real world examples of
BRANDS WITH BENEFITS

  • K Raheja Corp: Mall-generated electricity provides rural villages with light

    Announced in April 2015, The Escalator Project is an initiative from K Raheja Corp providing rural homes with electric lights. The Indian real estate group provided 50 homes with lamps using rechargeable batteries which could be charged via dynamos in escalators at the K Raheja Corp-owned InOrbit Mall. Charged batteries are swapped each week, in order to ensure a consistent supply of light.

  • Mini: Automaker offers stranded drivers idle showroom cars to drive to their destination

    This campaign might seem a bit gimmicky, but it is a good example of how idle capacity – in this case cars sitting around unused in car showrooms – can be used for the benefit of those in need, and still work towards the brand’s advantage.

    April 2015 saw MINI Singapore launch We Tow You Drive: a campaign offering test drives to stranded drivers. During the campaign, the automotive brand partnered with a local breakdown recovery service, responding to stranded drivers in real-time. Drivers could take a test drive in a MINI to their next destination, before giving the car back to a representative at the completion of their journey.

  • Asiri Group of Hospitals: Soap-infused bus tickets prevent the spread of germs

    Another side to BRANDS WITH BENEFITS is to embed value into things that usually get wasted – including paper bus tickets that commuters would usually discard instantly.

    In May 2015, Asiri Group of Hospitals, one of Sri Lanka’s largest healthcare providers, created the Soap Bus Ticket. Special ticket rolls were developed using soap-infused paper, allowing commuters to use their disposable bus tickets to wash their hands and protect themselves from germs.

Next

The next time you're brainstorming your brand's latest CSR initiative – remember to think 'idle'! Rather than kickstarting an entirely new initiative, there might be smarter, more efficient ways to contribute to society or solve a problem by leveraging resources that are sitting idle inside your organization.

The key to rolling out a meaningful BRANDS WITH BENEFITS initiative is that it doesn’t have to cost you much – it's simply about sharing unused capacity that would otherwise be wasted.

Parent mega-trend: human brands —  Why personality and purpose will mean profit.

HERITAGE CHIC

Preserving tradition is now easier than ever.

Parent mega-trend: local love —  Why 'local' will be forever loved.

Last year we wrote about AUTHENTICITY AUDIT – the consumer quest to preserve local authenticity. Earlier in 2015 we also wrote about HERITAGE CHIC – how brands are reinventing tradition, and for unexpected groups of consumers. In 2016 consumers will still want to preserve tradition and local culture, but without the hassle that comes with it.

On one hand, consumers are concerned that the wave of globalization and westernization that's sweeping across Asia will erode traditional values and cultural heritage. They increasingly crave authenticity and a sense of identity, desiring to stand out in a world where to global brain and cultural mix are rendering everyone, from Shanghai to Surabaya, the same.

On the other hand, in an era where seemingly anything can be delivered at the push of a button, consumers don't want the hassle and inconvenience that often come with preserving tradition. Mature consumers are also more open towards new liberal ideas that push the boundaries of tradition.

Smart brands are addressing this gap by reinventing tradition to remain relevant in today's lifestyle – by adding layers of convenience, embedding it seamlessly into modern living, making it fun, and more.

 

Real world examples of
HERITAGE CHIC

  • ePuja: Hindu religious offerings booked via mobile app

    June 2015 saw ePuja receive USD 3 million in venture capitalist funding. Launched in India, the website and free mobile app give users access to religious ceremonies and remedy rituals across 3,600 Indian temples. Via ePuja, Hindus can choose an act of worship based on a specific problem, deity or remedy and then click to place an order via credit or debit card, online banking, or a bank deposit. The app then fulfils the order, delivering the offering to the temple as requested. Prices range from INR 500 – 54,000 (USD 8 – 845), based on the type of offering.

  • Eveready: Battery brand revives the ancient art of illuminated story-telling

    Eveready’s Book of Play is inspired by Wayang Kulit: the Malaysian tradition of using light and shadow to tell stories. Bringing the stories to life when illuminated with a flashlight, the battery brand’s bedtime story book was designed to bring families closer together. Around 30,000 copies of The Eveready Book of Play were distributed to 1,000 stores across Malaysia.

  • Public Dance Classics: App teaches users to dance like Chinese grannies

    Surpassing 50,000 downloads in May 2015, Public Dance Classics is an app inspired by public square dancing: an activity which has become a national phenomenon in China. The free mobile app enables anyone to learn the most popular dances, which are performed regularly by groups of older ladies in squares and other public places. Public Dance Classics features instructional videos for 30 dances, including 12 government-approved routines.

  • Audi: Automaker's VR headsets take passengers back in time

    In October 2015, Audi celebrated Singapore’s 50th anniversary with A Drive Back In Time: an experience allowing people to experience the city as it was in 1965. Participants in the experience were driven around Singapore’s Padang area in an Audi A6 while wearing a GPS-activated virtual reality device which recreated scenes from 1965. Functioning in real-time as passengers were being chauffeured, iconic historic sites included the Supreme Court, the Raffles Hotel and the City Hall.

Next

HERITAGE CHIC is all about embedding tradition seamlessly into day-to-day living and putting a fun spin on heritage. Think about the aspects of local culture that are fading fast around your customers. How can your brand help people preserve tradition in a convenient way?

On the other hand, be mindful of how far consumers are willing to push boundaries in order to make tradition more convenient and hassle-free. Creating a system of online and mobile ordering for religious offerings can still be acceptable, but anything further than that might not...

Parent mega-trend: local love —  Why 'local' will be forever loved.

Shock Therapy

Ordinary issues. Extra-ordinary calls to action.

Parent mega-trend: playsumers —  Who said business had to be boring?

Some issues, such as smoking and littering, are so deep-seated in Asian societies that consumers have long since accepted them as the norm.

Now, consumers are looking to brands to stand for something other than only making money, and to take a more active role in solving society's issues. So what better way to address this expectation than to start caring about issues that affect people daily?

In 2016 brands will increasingly employ shocking methods to jar consumers into action, to get them to start addressing these issues again.

Yes, many social and environmental problems are complex, and so deeply-ingrained that people have long since given up trying to solve them. On top of that, jaded consumers are bombarded by a sea of messages and call-to-actions every single day. That's exactly why many need a jarring reminder – campaigns and messages that are out of the ordinary, unconventional and sometimes plain down shocking – to force them to address these issues and work to find solutions again.

 

Real world examples of
Shock Therapy

  • Thai Health Promotion Board: Anti-tobacco posters printed with ink made from smokers' lungs

    Q2 2015 saw the Thai Health Promotion Foundation unveil The Message From The Lungs: an anti-tobacco campaign featuring posters printed with ink made from smokers’ donated lungs. The nonprofit worked with Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine to extract tar from smokers’ lungs and turn it into ink. Posters were printed with the resulting ink and displayed in public spaces to encourage smokers to quit. Participation in smoking cessation programs increased by 500% as a result of the campaign.

  • Hong Kong Cleanup: Anti-trash campaign uses DNA samples to shame offenders

    The Hong Kong Cleanup campaign analyzed DNA data from trash to raise awareness of the problem in the country. Collected in April 2015, the data – combined with other demographic factors – was used to create poster portraits of the individuals who had dropped the trash. The posters, which were placed at key locations in Hong Kong, including bus shelters and billboards, warned people not to drop trash, at the risk of becoming the next face of the campaign.

  • Yaocho: Bar chain unveils 'living' alcohol-awareness billboards

    May 2014 saw Yaocho unveil a viral video campaign focusing on alcohol awareness and encouraging people to drink responsibly. The Japanese bar chain created a series of ‘living billboards’ in the streets, placing warning signs around intoxicated individuals. Yaocho located people who had drunk too much and fallen asleep and filmed them, with signs reading #nomisugi, meaning ‘too drunk’.

Next

What deep-seated issues are your consumers living with? These issues don’t have to be 'big' problems (think refugee conundrums and natural disasters). It could be something as simple as unreliable taxi drivers who refuse to turn on their meters.

Brands that make a stand and creatively remind consumers that these nuisances, however tiny, are NOT okay and need to be addressed, will win much favor. But more than that, don't stop at giving consumers a jarring reminder. Be a demanding brand - set up the right examples and then (playfully) coerce consumers into taking painful, but much-needed actions.

Most importantly, a SHOCK THERAPY will always have a controversial element. Yes, harsh reminders are bound to offend some people. But if a billionaire donating 99% of his wealth can receive vicious criticism, any ordinary campaign on the streets can. You might as well make it worth the trouble ;)

Parent mega-trend: playsumers —  Who said business had to be boring?

Organized Mass

The informal economy meets smartphone culture.

Parent mega-trend: remapped —  The epic power shifts in the global economy.

The informal economy – providing informal, decentralized and cash-based services – has always thrived in Asia. But with rising connectivity and adoption of smartphones, in 2016 the informal economy gets a systematic and centralized makeover, allowing consumers a more organized roadmap in navigating the often messy market.

Asian consumers are used to the instant information that the internet provides. The informal economy, however, has mostly stayed offline. But with growing connectivity, expectations around what's available online are always broadening. Consumers are now demanding the same ease of information when it comes to informal service providers. "If I can find the best pizza restaurant online, why can't I find the best plumber near my house too?"

Another consequence of the informal economy's decentralized nature is the lack of quality and safety guarantee. But with new connected platforms that organize and manage these informal service providers bring with them the culture of reviews, ratings and transparency. Consumers are embracing this new assurance with open arms. No more worrying that the ojek (motorbike taxi) driver will rob you on the road!

Real world examples of
Organized Mass

  • Go-Jek: On-demand motorbike taxi app adds beauty, cleaning and moving services

    Ojek are unlicensed motorcycle taxis that are a popular mode of public transport in Indonesia. October 2015 saw cellphone-based on-demand ojek service Go-Jek add new in-app services. Go-Glam offers on-demand access to beauticians, Go-Box offers house and office moving services, and Go-Clean offers home and office cleaning. Go-Jek transformed the informal marketplace for ojek when it launched in January 2015; the service operates in Jakarta with over 2,500 drivers.

  • Street Food Bangkok: App helps tourists discover Bangkok's street food

    Available to download from September 2015, Street Food Bangkok is a free app showcasing around 150 shops and stalls serving local foods. The mobile app works in partnership with Google Maps, and all in-app content is available in Thai and English, allowing tourists to easily share locations and addresses with taxi drivers. Street Food Bangkok was developed by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs in partnership with the Thailand Foundation, the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

  • Jugnoo: Auto rickshaw company develops ride-ordering app

    June 2015 saw Indian auto rickshaw venture Jugnoo launch a mobile app allowing passengers to order a ride. The venture, which began as a passenger-service in November 2014, and immediately expanded to provide on-demand delivery of restaurant orders and local goods, received additional funding from new and returning investors to develop the free app. The service launched in four cities (Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jaipur) with plans for further expansion. Prices start from INR 20 (about USD 0.31), with all orders above INR 300 (USD 5) delivered free.

Next

More than just giving the informal economy a makeover, for brands ORGANIZED MASS is an opportunity to contribute to the local community. Bring convenience to customers as well as profits to local service providers by facilitating connections between the two parties.

The role of brands is to facilitate – think about how your brand can offer systematized access to freelance service providers that your customers will appreciate. If you are a beauty brand, can you create a platform for your customers to connect to the best beautician that suits their needs and budget?

In fact, that's exactly what beauty brand Natura did in Brazil. Stay tuned for our other regional bulletins to see how this trend is playing out in South and Central America as well as Africa!

Parent mega-trend: remapped —  The epic power shifts in the global economy.

Part 2
The Bigger Picture

i. The Trend Framework

16 mega-trends which provide structure and context when tracking innovation.

Too often, professional trend watchers imply they have an inherent gift that enables them to divine the future. Now, we don’t want to be the ones to spoil the party, but the five trends you've just read didn’t just emerge from a top-secret, caffeine-fueled brainstorming session.

Instead, they simply capture new and emerging directions of travel of certain, 'bigger' mega-trends that are shaping the consumer arena. We track these big, slow-moving currents in our Trend Framework, which you can glimpse below (and which clients of our Premium Service have full access to).

Having a robust and comprehensive Trend Framework allows us to assess the implications of the hundreds, if not thousands, of innovations we see on a daily basis and that we receive from our spotter network.

Indeed you’ll now understand how, while tracking innovation initiatives in frontier markets as part of our REMAPPED mega-trend*, identifying a cluster of innovations which disrupt customer expectations around the informal economy led us to the ORGANIZED MASS trend.

*Macro trends, mega-trends, micro trends, mini trends. We admit the world of trend classification is somewhat confused (and confusing!). The truth is, there is no definitive answer, and we’re not going to even try and claim one here. In the end it doesn’t matter, just as long as you’re all speaking the same language.

  • The 5 Trends for 2016

  • The full Trend Framework

  • 10 trends,
    1296 innovations

    status seekers
    The relentless, often subconscious, yet ever-present force that underpins almost all consumer behaviour.

  • 7 trends,
    755 innovations

    betterment
    The universal quest for self-improvement.

  • 9 trends,
    1210 innovations

    youniverse
    Make your consumers the center of their YOUNIVERSE.

  • HERITAGE CHIC

    Parent megatrend:

    local love
    Why 'local' will be forever loved.

  • Shock Therapy

    Parent megatrend:

    playsumers
    Who said business had to be boring?

  • 14 trends,
    2108 innovations

    ephemeral
    Why consumers will embrace the here, the now, and the soon-to-be-gone.

  • 15 trends,
    2223 innovations

    helpfull
    Be part of the solution, not the problem.

  • Practical Peers

    Parent megatrend:

    joyning
    The eternal desire for connection, and the many (new) ways it can be satisfied.

  • BRANDS WITH BENEFITS

    Parent megatrend:

    human brands
    Why personality and purpose will mean profit.

  • 11 trends,
    1951 innovations

    better business
    Why 'good' business will be good for business.

  • 10 trends,
    1358 innovations

    ubitech
    The ever-greater pervasiveness of technology.

  • 15 trends,
    2299 innovations

    infolust
    Why consumers' voracious appetite for (even more) information will only grow.

  • 12 trends,
    2075 innovations

    fuzzynomics
    The divisions between producers and consumers, brands and customers will continue to blur.

  • 9 trends,
    972 innovations

    pricing pandemonium
    Pricing: more fluid and flexible than ever.

  • 9 trends,
    1748 innovations

    post-demographic
    Time to throw out the old demographic models of consumer behavior.

  • Organized Mass

    Parent megatrend:

    remapped
    The epic power shifts in the global economy.

ii. Industry HeatMaps

Data-driven collective intelligence gives insights into what industries are focused on.

Okay, so now you buy into the concept of a Trend Framework as a tool to help navigate the changes in the consumer arena. But that just leaves you with another question: 'which trends should I be focused on?'

The nature of our Premium Service offers us an unrivalled view into the collective intelligence of the 4,500+ professionals using our online trend platform. Our Industry HeatMaps aggregate data to show which mega-trends our users are focusing on, by industry. Which are the most important mega-trends to users in the automotive industry? In the fashion industry? Retail?

The Industry HeatMaps answer these questions and, as a result, give unique and powerful insights into the direction of an industry while enabling you to see at-a-glance how your strategy and areas of focus compare to your peers.

Use the demo of the tool below to check out how the 'parent' mega-trends of the five trends featured in this Trend Briefing rank across a variety of sectors.

However, true trend experts know that you can run with almost any trend, if you adapt it to cater to your customers' future expectations. Indeed, disruptive innovations always appear unconventional at first. In other words, fearless innovators will find rich opportunities in even the 'smallest' mega-trends in these heatmaps.

Part 3
Next

Now:
Get going!

As always, we wrap up these annual Trend Briefings with a call to action...

While it's our job just to watch trends, ambitious business professionals should read these trends with only one thing in mind: how to apply these trends and create compelling new innovations that will delight your customers (and win new ones!).

We can help with that too!

Yes, customers have never been more demanding. Yes, there's never been more competition. Blah blah blah. None of this is going away in 2016 (or 2017, or 2018...). However, trends are the secret weapon that help you turn this overwhelm to your advantage. But you already knew that ;)

So, take our CONSUMER TREND CANVAS, a free one-page guide to analyzing and applying trends. Dive into its simple, practical, step-by-step process to creating innovations that are deeply grounded in what customers want, desire and expect. Then win.

And finally...
HERE'S TO A SUCCESSFUL 2016!

Cheers! Proost! 干杯! Salud! Skål! 건배! Santé! Prost! Şerefe! Mabuhay! Saúde! Chok dee!