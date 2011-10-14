August 2011 | Instead of bringing you yet another Big New Trend, we thought we'd make your life (somewhat) easier with executive summaries of all of 2011's Trend Briefings.

There will never be a shortage of smart ventures, brands, goods and services that deliver on consumers' wants and needs in surprising, new ways. In fact, with the entire world now engaged in creative destruction, check out INNOVATION EXTRAVAGANZA: our annual round up of dozens of must see innovations from around the world, as well as the (mini) consumer trends that spawned them. From CASH-LESS to NOW-OR-NEVER COMMERCE. And remember, these are just the tip of the iceberg. Invent, imitate, improve… or perish.

Consumers are tapping into their networks of friends, fans, and followers to discover, discuss and purchase goods and services in ever-more sophisticated ways. As a result, it's never been more important for brands to make sure they too have THE F-FACTOR. Five of the ways that THE F-FACTOR influences consumption behavior: discover new products and services by relying on their social networks. F-DISCOVERY : How consumersnew products and services by relying on their social networks. receive targeted ratings, recommendations and reviews from their social networks. F-RATED : How consumers will increasingly (and automatically), recommendations and reviews from their social networks. improve and validate their buying decisions. F-FEEDBACK : New ways in which consumers can ask their friends and followers totheir buying decisions. social, even when consumers and their peers are not physically together. F-TOGETHER : How shopping is becoming increasingly, even when consumers and their peers are not physically together. F-ME : How consumers' social networks are literally being turned into products and services. And don't miss the 40+ examples of platforms such as Polyvore, Svpply and Boutiques, innovations from Facebook, Microsoft and Google, and products, services and tools from brands such as Diesel, Macy's and Disney that all have THE F-FACTOR.

For consumers long used to (and annoyed by) distant, inflexible and self-serving corporations, any acts of kindness by brands will be gratefully received. For brands, increasingly open communications both with and between consumers (especially online), means that it's never been easier to surprise and delight audiences with R.A.K.: whether sending gifts, responding to publicly expressed moods or just showing that they care. Now is the ideal moment to engage in some R.A.K: HUMAN TOUCH | Consumers increasingly want to see the human side of brands (or if indeed a brand has a human side at all ;-), making R.A.K. more welcome than ever. PUTTING IT OUT THERE | Audiences are publicly disclosing more and more personal information on Facebook, Twitter and other social networks, about their lives, moods and whereabouts, both current and intended, enabling R.A.K. to be more relevant. PASS IT ON | More consumers than ever are now sharing their experiences with their friends and wider audiences on social networks, meaning R.A.K. can spread far beyond the original recipients. Included are 20+ examples of brands from L'Oreal to Kraft to Heineken to Procter & Gamble reaching out and surprising consumers with generous gestures.

As rapid urbanization is one of the biggest macro trends of our time, brands can't go wrong innovating for existing and newly minted 'CITYSUMERS': the hundreds of millions (and growing!) of experienced and sophisticated urbanites, from San Francisco to Shanghai to São Paulo. Driving the CITYSUMERS trend: URBAN BOOM | Close to 180,000 people move into cities daily, adding roughly 60 million new urban dwellers each year. And, while 'traditional' global powerhouses such as New York, London and Paris are already sharing the stage with Beijing, Mumbai and Istanbul, increasingly cities such as Belem, Chongqing and Guadalajara are ready to make their mark. URBAN MIGHT | Rich in networks and opportunities, cities act as magnets, sucking in talent and spewing out innovation. The result? Increased wealth and power of cities and those who live in them. URBANE | Urban culture and values now dominate. The fast pace and ever-present (commercial) temptations of urban life mean that CITYSUMERS are addicted to the here-and-now, experiences, choice and freedom, flexibility and rawness, unrestricted opportunity, and yes, the hunt for the Next Big Thing if not the Next Big Story. All of which make consumers even more demanding and more open-minded, but also more proud, more connected, more spontaneous and more try-out-prone: CITYSUMERS will eagerly snap up a whole host of new urban goods, services, experiences, campaigns and conversations. Learn from the 50+ examples from brands such as DKNY, Dior, Audi, BMW, IKEA, DHL, KFC, Starbucks, Nike and Adidas, who are already tailoring their products and campaigns to savvy urban audiences.

