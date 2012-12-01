10 CRUCIAL CONSUMER
TRENDS FOR 2013
How will YOU deliver on consumer expectations in the next 12 months?
10 TRENDS FOR 2013

Introduction:

2013 will be the perfect storm of necessity and opportunity: some economies will do OK(-ish), others will be shaky, but whatever market or industry you're in, those who understand & cater to changing consumer needs, desires and expectations will forever have plenty of opportunity to profit. A remapped global economy, new technologies (or 'old' technologies applied in new ways), new business models... hey, what's not to like?

Hence this overview of 10 crucial consumer trends (in random order) for you to run with in the next 12 months. Onwards and upwards:

1. PRESUMERS & CUSTOWNERS

As consumers will embrace even more ways to participate in the funding, launch and growth of (new) products and brands that they love, expect pre-ordering, crowdfunding and consumer equity to compete with traditional consumption in 2013...
Read more, including examples from ZaoZao and Barclaycard »

2. EMERGING²

While the last two decades were about developed markets catering to emerging ones, and emerging markets increasingly catering to developed ones, it's now time to get ready for an explosion in products and services from emerging markets for emerging markets...
Read more, including examples from Lenovo and Peak Games »


3. MOBILE MOMENTS

For those wondering where ‘mobile’ will head next, one behavioral insight should give you plenty to run with: in 2013, consumers will look to their mobile devices to maximize absolutely every moment, multi-if-not-hypertasking their experiences, purchases and communications...
Read more, including examples from SnapChat and Jana »

4. NEW LIFE INSIDE

One sign-of-the-times eco-trend for 2013: the phenomenon of products and services that quite literally contain new life inside. Rather than being discarded or even recycled (by someone else), these products can be given back to nature to grow something new, with all the eco-status and eco-stories that come with that...
Read more, including examples from Molson and Tierra Patagonia »


5. APPSCRIPTIONS

Digital technologies are the new medicines. In 2013, expect consumers to turn to the medical profession and medical institutions to certify and curate health apps and technologies, or to “prescribe” them, much as they prescribe medicines as part of a course of treatment...
Read more, including examples from Happtique and Proteus Digital »

6. CELEBRATION NATION

Emerging markets will proudly export and even flaunt their national and cultural heritage in the next 12 months. Symbols, lifestyles and traditions that were previously downplayed if not denied will be a source of pride for domestic consumers, and objects of interest to global consumers...
Read more, including examples from NE-Tiger and Sulwhasoo »


7. DATA MYNING

To date, the ‘big data’ discussion has focused on the value of customer data to businesses. In 2013 expect savvy shoppers to start reversing the flow, as consumers seek to own and make the most of their lifestyle data, and turn to brands that use this data to proactively offer customers help and advice on how to improve their behavior and/ or save money...
Read more, including examples from Movenbank and Kroger »

8. AGAIN MADE HERE

The perfect storm of consumers’ ever-greater lust for NEWISM and niches, the expectation of (instantly!) getting just the right product, ongoing eco-concerns and the desire for more interesting stories will all combine with the spread of new local manufacturing technologies such as 3D-printing and make-on-demand, to trigger a resurgence in domestic manufacturing in established markets in 2013...
Read more, including examples from Tesla and Google »


9. FULL FRONTAL

So what’s next for the mega-trend of transparency in 2013? Brands must move from ‘having nothing to hide’, to pro-actively showing and proving they have nothing to hide...
Read more, including examples from McDonald’s and Natura »

10. DEMANDING BRANDS

2013 will see switched-on brands (i.e. brands that are embarking on the much-needed journey towards a more sustainable and socially-responsible future) demanding that their customers also contribute...
Read more, including examples from Tata Docomo and Vitoria »


11. MORE-ISM

For many of you, our free content is enough to keep you going until 31 December 2013. And yet, this Trend Briefing is just a snapshot of what we track. So, if you need access to all the trends we’re tracking in 2013, including our exclusive 100+ page 2013 Trend Report, then please check out our Premium Service »


Don't forget...

Liaoning 16, China’s first aircraft carrier

Like all the best words, the word ‘trend’ is multifaceted ;-) For some, it means the Autumn/Winter collection 2015. For others, it means the rising cost of energy in developed markets. So we should point out that:

  • Our obsession is consumer trends.
  • Yes, we track the big-picture, macro-trends, too. But that’s to inform our investigation of global consumers: we don’t publish our thinking on the macro picture. For more on that, there’s lots out there. Try McKinsey’s Global Institute, Global Trends, and The Economist.
  • Consumer trends aren’t like the seasons: they don’t play out neatly across calendar years. They emerge via the cross-pollination, re-combination, meeting-and-matching of existing and new consumer behaviors and innovations, and once they’ve emerged they constantly evolve.
  • That means there is overlap between trends we’ve identified here in this list and other trends we’ve tracked throughout the last 12 months and yes, even before, from SERVILE BRANDS to EXCEPTIONALL.
  • This free Trend Briefing identifies 10 trends that we believe need to be on your radar for 2013. But it’s only a selection of the consumer trends that will shape the coming 12 months. If you’re hungry for more, dive into the ocean of online trend content. Or check out Trend 11 ;-)
  • None of these trends will be relevant to all consumers. Human beings are far too complex for that. When thinking about which trends are right for you, think about how you might apply them.

Which leads to the most important point… Trend watching is all about applying.
If you don’t use consumer trends to inspire new, profitable innovations, they’re just “nice to know”. So take action, apply these trends, and increase your revenues in 2013, whether you're a for- or not-for profit organization!

Apply

If you’re a regular at trendwatching.com, you’ll be familiar with our four ways to apply consumer trends. When analyzing what a trend means for your business, constantly ask yourself if and how they can:

  1. Influence or shape your company's vision.
  2. Inspire you to come up with a new business concept, an entirely new venture, a new brand.
  3. Add a new product, service or experience for a certain customer segment.
  4. Feed into your campaigns and marketing, and help you speak the language of those consumers already 'living' a trend.

Good luck!

FINALLY…

Want to give yourself an even better chance of riding the consumer trend waves that are coming in 2013? Make sure you’re subscribed to our free Trend Briefings: many more to come in 2013 and beyond! trendwatching.com logo

Aren’t you glad applying trends doesn’t have to be like this? ;-)