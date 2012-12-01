Introduction:

2013 will be the perfect storm of necessity and opportunity: some economies will do OK(-ish), others will be shaky, but whatever market or industry you're in, those who understand & cater to changing consumer needs, desires and expectations will forever have plenty of opportunity to profit. A remapped global economy, new technologies (or 'old' technologies applied in new ways), new business models... hey, what's not to like?
Hence this overview of 10 crucial consumer trends (in random order) for you to run with in the next 12 months. Onwards and upwards:
As consumers will embrace even more ways to participate in the funding, launch and growth of (new) products and brands that they love, expect pre-ordering, crowdfunding and consumer equity to compete with traditional consumption in 2013...
Read more, including examples from ZaoZao and Barclaycard »
While the last two decades were about developed markets catering to emerging ones, and emerging markets increasingly catering to developed ones, it's now time to get ready for an explosion in products and services from emerging markets for emerging markets...
Read more, including examples from Lenovo and Peak Games »
For those wondering where ‘mobile’ will head next, one behavioral insight should give you plenty to run with: in 2013, consumers will look to their mobile devices to maximize absolutely every moment, multi-if-not-hypertasking their experiences, purchases and communications...
Read more, including examples from SnapChat and Jana »
One sign-of-the-times eco-trend for 2013: the phenomenon of products and services that quite literally contain new life inside. Rather than being discarded or even recycled (by someone else), these products can be given back to nature to grow something new, with all the eco-status and eco-stories that come with that...
Read more, including examples from Molson and Tierra Patagonia »
Digital technologies are the new medicines. In 2013, expect consumers to turn to the medical profession and medical institutions to certify and curate health apps and technologies, or to “prescribe” them, much as they prescribe medicines as part of a course of treatment...
Read more, including examples from Happtique and Proteus Digital »
Emerging markets will proudly export and even flaunt their national and cultural heritage in the next 12 months. Symbols, lifestyles and traditions that were previously downplayed if not denied will be a source of pride for domestic consumers, and objects of interest to global consumers...
Read more, including examples from NE-Tiger and Sulwhasoo »
To date, the ‘big data’ discussion has focused on the value of customer data to businesses. In 2013 expect savvy shoppers to start reversing the flow, as consumers seek to own and make the most of their lifestyle data, and turn to brands that use this data to proactively offer customers help and advice on how to improve their behavior and/ or save money...
Read more, including examples from Movenbank and Kroger »
The perfect storm of consumers’ ever-greater lust for NEWISM and niches, the expectation of (instantly!) getting just the right product, ongoing eco-concerns and the desire for more interesting stories will all combine with the spread of new local manufacturing technologies such as 3D-printing and make-on-demand, to trigger a resurgence in domestic manufacturing in established markets in 2013...
Read more, including examples from Tesla and Google »
So what’s next for the mega-trend of transparency in 2013? Brands must move from ‘having nothing to hide’, to pro-actively showing and proving they have nothing to hide...
Read more, including examples from McDonald’s and Natura »
2013 will see switched-on brands (i.e. brands that are embarking on the much-needed journey towards a more sustainable and socially-responsible future) demanding that their customers also contribute...
Read more, including examples from Tata Docomo and Vitoria »
For many of you, our free content is enough to keep you going until 31 December 2013. And yet, this Trend Briefing is just a snapshot of what we track. So, if you need access to all the trends we’re tracking in 2013, including our exclusive 100+ page 2013 Trend Report, then please check out our Premium Service »
Liaoning 16, China’s first aircraft carrier
Like all the best words, the word ‘trend’ is multifaceted ;-) For some, it means the Autumn/Winter collection 2015. For others, it means the rising cost of energy in developed markets. So we should point out that:
Which leads to the most important point… Trend watching is all about applying.
If you don’t use consumer trends to inspire new, profitable innovations, they’re just “nice to know”. So take action, apply these trends, and increase your revenues in 2013, whether you're a for- or not-for profit organization!
If you’re a regular at trendwatching.com, you’ll be familiar with our four ways to apply consumer trends. When analyzing what a trend means for your business, constantly ask yourself if and how they can:
Good luck!
FINALLY…
Want to give yourself an even better chance of riding the consumer trend waves that are coming in 2013? Make sure you’re subscribed to our free Trend Briefings: many more to come in 2013 and beyond!
Aren’t you glad applying trends doesn’t have to be like this? ;-)