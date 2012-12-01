Introduction:

How will YOU deliver on consumer expectations in the next 12 months?

About trendwatching.com

260,000 subscribers and 1,200+ clients turn to trendwatching.com for global consumer trend intelligence.

We've been scanning the globe for consumer trends, insights and innovations since 2002. We report on our findings in our free Monthly Trend Briefings and Region-specific Trend Bulletins, while leading brands and agencies, small and big, also enjoy access to Premium, our full trend service.

We rely on teams and representatives in London, São Paulo, Singapore, New York, Sydney and Lagos, and run a network of 2,600+ spotters in 100+ countries. More »

Subscribe to our Trend Briefings

For Journalists

If you are working on a story about trends for 2015, then please feel free to publish part or all of our trends. Our only requirement is that you credit trendwatching.com.

Or do email Victoria Loomes, who will connect you to the best person in our team for an exclusive comment/ quote; we'll try to make your deadline-dominated life easier!

Our 2015 Premium Service your complete trend & innovation solution

In addition to our monthly briefings, we also offer our 2015 Premium Service: a full, 'have to have' trend service, which includes access to our 2015 Trend Report, Trend Framework, Innovations Database, Industry Updates, and an Apply Toolkit.

Hundreds of (big &small) brands and agencies around the world already have access. Can you afford to miss out? »