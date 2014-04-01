Menu

    Understand, anticipate and innovate around future consumer expectations.

    • “Just 7% of decision makers believe they exceed the expectations of their customers.”

      Accenture, June 2016

      With a laser-sharp focus on the key shifts in consumer behavior, you’ll be one step closer to anticipating and exceeding your customers' expectations.

      “Enables us to work on future expectations rather than just current needs.”

      Jérôme Charlez

      Research & Strategy Director

      GeoPost
      France

    • “87% of consumers want more meaningful relationships with brands. Just 17% think brands deliver.”

      Edelman, October 2015

      Execute strategies that align with customer expectations — and build authentic and meaningful relationships with your customers.

      “Enables us to generate new ideas that lead to customer satisfaction.”

      Aslihan Delice

      Insight & Strategy

      MediaCom
      Turkey

    • “82% say industry boundaries are being erased and new paradigms are emerging for every industry.”

      Accenture, June 2016

      Break free from conventional thinking with our unique cross-industry, post-demographic and globally relevant insights.

      “Helps us think outside our usual paradigms.”

      Gavin Emsden

      Consumer Insight

      Nestlé
      Switzerland

    Already innovating with TW:Premium

    Who it's for

    Why it's unique

    • Dynamic

      Track trends and innovations in real-time using our constantly updated online platform, rather than only being limited to static reports.

    • 'Glocal'

      Relevant no matter where you are: a unique combination of actionable trends, global best practices and local insights.

    • Data-Driven

      Tap the wisdom of 4,500+ business professionals who use our online platform and benchmark your strategy against your industry peers.

    • Networked Intelligence

      Leverage the collective intelligence of our tw:in Insight Network of 3,000+ on-the-ground trend spotters in 50+ countries.

    • Independent & Objective

      We’re not an agency. We don’t have projects to promote, or agendas to protect.

    • Disruptively Affordable

      Our crowdsourced model means you get world-class trend intelligence at a fraction of the traditional cost.

