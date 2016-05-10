Latest Trend Briefing - Nov 2016
Upcoming Trends
Latest Quarterly Regional Trend Briefings
Asia
10 INNOVATIONS FOR ASIAN CITYSUMERS
Serve the accelerating expectations of city-dwelling Asian consumers!
South & Central America
5 Latin Trends for 2017
NEW! Our top 5 trends for Latin America in 2017.
Africa
AFRICA INSIDE OUT
New opportunities for African brands on the world stage AND at the local source!
Previous Popular Global Trend Briefings
THE FUTURE OF LUXURY
Five trends reshaping luxury consumerism in 2017 and beyond!
BIG BRAND REDEMPTION
What if YOU believed big brands are the answer to a more sustainable, ethical, brighter future for us ALL?
THE FUTURE OF BETTERMENT
Six trends shaping the future of health and wellness in 2016 and beyond!
POST-DEMOGRAPHIC IMPERATIVES
Demographics are dead. Adapt your strategy or perish.
Past popular Asia Trend Briefings
ASIAN INNOVATION FRENZY
10 innovations that are shaping consumer expectations from Bangkok to Beijing!
ASIAN DATA DOMINANCE
10 data innovations from Asia that are reshaping the expectations of your customers!
BUILT-IN BRANDS
Why Asian consumers will expect brands to BUILD themselves in to their lifestyles
5 Asian Trends for 2016
Seize these five opportunities to delight Asian consumers!
10 ASIAN TRENDS FOR 2015
Innovation opportunities to run with – and profit from – in 2015!
Past popular SCA Trend Briefings
LATIN INNOVATION BONANZA
10 innovations pushing customer expectations even higher in South & Central America!
CRISIS SOLUTIONS
With the region facing one crisis after another, it's time for brands to roll up their sleeves and help!
Past popular Africa Trend Briefings
THE FUTURE OF AFRICONNECTION
10 innovations reshaping African expectations around social connection!
5 African Trends for 2016
Find out where African consumers are heading next – then start innovating!
CANDID CONSUMPTION
Why in 2015, institutions and brands will undergo the African inquisition, as increasingly curious consumers across the continent demand total transparency and information.
10 AFRICAN TRENDS FOR 2015
Innovation opportunities to run with – and profit from – in 2015!
