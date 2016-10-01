We are a tight knit but global team. Our oversized impact is matched only by our ambition! As such, we are always looking for extremely talented, highly motivated professionals who love what we do, and want to help us do it even better.
Amsterdam
Junior Analyst / Researcher
An exciting role for a smart quant-orientated graduate to make a difference at a small and dynamic trend firm
London
Business Development Director
Develop and deploy innovative sales strategies for the world's leading and most loved consumer trend firm
Marketing Director
One of the best jobs currently available in the industry! Are you our next brilliant, passionate, hands-on Marketing Director?
New York
Business Development Associate
A chance for a real sales go-getter to make their mark in an ambitious business development team with sky-high targets
Singapore
tw:in Asia-Pacific Lead
A perfect opportunity to engage and develop our spotter network across Asia Pacific.